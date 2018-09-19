Swiss women killed as violent storm hits Britain and Ireland

A Swiss woman died after being blown off a cliff and a man was killed by a falling tree Wednesday as record winds lashed Britain and Ireland.

Storm Ali brought gusts of more than 90 miles (145 kilometres) an hour and intense rainstorms.

Officials said the Swiss woman died in her sleep when her caravan was swept off a cliff in the west of Ireland.

Footage showed smashed pieces of the vehicle being battered by the waves on the shore.

In another fatality, a falling tree killed a local man in Northern Ireland.

The UK's national weather service said the first named storm of the season should partially subside overnight.

"Unsettled" weather was forecast through the weekend.