WATCH: FC Zurich player’s goal celebration goes hilariously wrong

21 September 2018
20:06 CEST+02:00
Pride comes before a fall: Benjamin Kololli after the drama. Photo: AFP
It should have been something to remember: instead Benjamin Kololli’s successful penalty for FC Zurich against AEK Larnaca in Cyrus on Thursday night is going to be something hard to live down.

After slotting the ball neatly into the net to give the Swiss team a 1-0 lead, the midfielder jogged towards travelling FC Zurich fans to celebrate with them.

But after casually leaping over the hoardings around the pitch, he then jumped over a low concrete wall and fell down into a ditch, disappearing from the view of the television cameras.

Footage of the incident shows three of his fellow players looking downwards into the ditch for several long seconds. But then we can see laughter on the faces of the FC Zurich players as Kololli is hoisted out of the trench.

Fortunately, he was uninjured.

The footage has been greeted with hilarity around the world and the commentators for Swiss national broadcaster SRF were laughing during the incident.

But the 26-year-old from the canton of Vaud who plays for the Kosovo national team was only able to smile about it all later.

“I feared for my life,” he said on Friday morning as he and teammates arrived at the airport for their return flight to Zurich.

“I realised what was happening too late – when I was already disappearing. I thought to myself: ‘What the fuck are you doing?” he told Switzerland’s Le Matin newspaper.

“I was at least three metres down.”    

Read also: Bern football player's stunning own goal goes global

