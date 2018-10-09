Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss economy predicted to grow 3% by end of year

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 October 2018
15:54 CEST+02:00
moneyfinanceeconomyimfgrowth

Share this article

Swiss economy predicted to grow 3% by end of year
VadimVasenin/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 October 2018
15:54 CEST+02:00
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast Switzerland’s economy will grow by 3% by the end of 2018.

This comes after the IMF, in April this year, predicted that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would rise by 2.3%.

The Swiss figures go against the current global economic growth trend, which the IMF has reduced from its previous estimate of 3.9% to 3.7% for 2018 and 2019.

On-going concerns over Brexit negotiations and potential trade-wars involving the USA, as well as an overall slower than expected growth within the European Union are cited as the main reasons for the more negative global calculations.

Last month, the Swiss government, raised its GDP forecast for 2018 to 2.9% from 2.4% and, earlier this year, it was announced that Swiss exports had matched and surpassed their recent growth. Exports for 2018's second quarter totalled 55.7 billion francs (€47.8 billion), representing a new quarterly record.

READ MORE: Swiss exports hit new quarterly record 

Pharmaceuticals, machinery, precision instruments and watchmaking were some of the sectors that performed particularly well. With record exports to China, the USA and Germany all helping grow the overall value of Swiss exports by 4.8 billion Swiss francs (€4.1 billion) since the first quarter of 2017.

Despite some cause for positivity however, the IMF has also suggested Switzerland’s economy may slow down next year. This would be in keeping with a fall in global GDP growth, which the IMF has predicted to fall from 2& to 1.8% in 2019.

READ MORE: Switzerland exchanges financial accounts data with international partners for first time

Switzerland joined the IMF in 1992. More information on this article can be found on the SRF website.

moneyfinanceeconomyimfgrowth
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Fewer ticket machines in future on Swiss rail network as digital sales boom
  2. Swiss banking giant UBS on trial in France over tax fraud claims
  3. Two dead in fire at St Gallen restaurant in Switzerland
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Fewer ticket machines in future on Swiss rail network as digital sales boom
  2. Swiss banking giant UBS on trial in France over tax fraud claims
  3. Two dead in fire at St Gallen restaurant in Switzerland
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/10
Resident in Switzerland, working in Germany
09/10
Indian restaurants Zürich
09/10
Employer late - payment due?
09/10
Are neighbours allowed to dig through your...
09/10
Good stores for furniture?
09/10
Trash again: One question to end all contradictions!
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
View all notices
Advertisement