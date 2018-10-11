Swiss' map on flight to Israel displays Palestinian town destroyed in 1948

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP.

Switzerland's main carrier has been criticised for displaying an-inflight map to passengers on a flight to Israel that omitted Tel Aviv but included the Palestinian village of Al-Shaykh Muwannis, which was destroyed and abandoned in 1948.

For 25 years, the Swiss airline carrier has turned off the in-flight maps at least half an hour before the plane lands in Tel Aviv. But flight LX252 apparently forgot to, reports Swiss daily Blick, causing quite a controversy among passengers, mainly because Swiss' map displays a former Palestinian village that no longer exists.

Stand With Us, a pro-Israeli American NGO, was unimpressed.