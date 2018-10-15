Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Federer admits lacking 'punch' after Shanghai defeat

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 October 2018
09:57 CEST+02:00
federertennisshanghaimasters

Share this article

Federer admits lacking 'punch' after Shanghai defeat
WANG ZHAO/ / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 October 2018
09:57 CEST+02:00
Roger Federer admitted that he was lacking "punch" after he was turfed out of the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Saturday by 13th-seeded Borna Coric.

The Croatian stunned the Swiss great 6-4, 6-4 in what was an unusually error-strewn performance from the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

The 21-year-old Coric was defeated by Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final after the Serb thrashed Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-1, leapfrogging Federer to number two in the world rankings. Federer has not been at his best all week, dropping sets in the two opening matches of his wobbly title defence.

The 37-year-old top seed was more like his old self on Friday, defeating eighth seed Kei Nishikori in two high-quality sets. But he made a slow start against Coric, ranked 19 in the world, getting broken in the first game. There was a subtle shake of the head when Federer similarly lost his serve at the start of the second set.

"I thought he was better, I think he had more punch on the ball. He served better," said Federer, proclaiming himself pleased overall with his form. "I feel like I'm explosive out there, returning well," he added.

READ MORE: Swiss star Federer battles into quarters at the Shanghai Masters 

"Serving, I think, it's okay, could be even a little bit better. I don't think I played a match where I didn't get broken, so that's something a bit more unusual for me."

In contrast, Coric was largely untroubled on his serve.

Federer won the Australian Open at the start of this year but has had a mediocre season by his sky-high standards. He exited the US Open in the last 16 at the hands of unheralded Australian John Millman, ranked 55th, and only made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Coric, who has only two career titles to his name, has now beaten Federer twice -- the previous time was in the final at Halle this year.

federertennisshanghaimasters
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Fewer ticket machines in future on Swiss rail network as digital sales boom
  2. Swiss banking giant UBS on trial in France over tax fraud claims
  3. Two dead in fire at St Gallen restaurant in Switzerland
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Fewer ticket machines in future on Swiss rail network as digital sales boom
  2. Swiss banking giant UBS on trial in France over tax fraud claims
  3. Two dead in fire at St Gallen restaurant in Switzerland

Discussion forum

09/10
Resident in Switzerland, working in Germany
09/10
Indian restaurants Zürich
09/10
Employer late - payment due?
09/10
Are neighbours allowed to dig through your...
09/10
Good stores for furniture?
09/10
Trash again: One question to end all contradictions!
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
View all notices