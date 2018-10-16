Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Industrial action in Switzerland: Construction workers take to the streets

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 October 2018
15:25 CEST+02:00
strikeprotestgenevapensiondemonstration

Share this article

Industrial action in Switzerland: Construction workers take to the streets
Construction workers in the city of Geneva went on strike today. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 October 2018
15:25 CEST+02:00
Unions have warned that strikes could continue throughout the autumn.

Construction workers went on strike in Geneva today. A press release from the trade union UNIA suggested 2,500 workers took to the streets, although swissinfo.ch reported that the number was 1,800.

They were demonstrating against an alleged increase in temporary work contracts, the precarious job situation of older employees and perceived wage dumping because of sub-contracting.

A key issue is the pension age. The current national working contract for builders, which sets the retirement age at 60, expires at the end of 2018.

However, in May, the Swiss Builders’ Association announced that workers would have to either stay in employment until the age of 62 or accept a 30% drop in salary.

Unions are calling for employers to contribute more to pensions so that workers can continue to retire at 60.

Today’s strike followed a similar action in Ticino yesterday. In June, over 18,000 construction workers demonstrated in Zurich to protest against the new pension age proposal.

Strikes are relatively rare in Switzerland, which has no history of widespread industrial action. In 2017, the Hans Böckler Stiftung published research showing that Switzerland lost only two working days per 1,000 workers to strikes between 2005 and 2015.

Of 15 countries surveyed, it was the joint lowest alongside Austria, although they are not unheard of in Switzerland. Swiss News Agency staff went on strike in January this year, as did United Nations employees in Geneva in February. A planned strike of air traffic controllers at Geneva airport in July was cancelled.

READ ALSO: UN employees strike over pay cuts in 'pricy Geneva'

The unions Unia, Synia and SIT, who organised the strikes, have described the new national working contract proposal as an “attack on health and dignity”. They have warned that strikes could continue and announced in a joint press release that “the autumn is set to be heated”.  

strikeprotestgenevapensiondemonstration
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Fewer ticket machines in future on Swiss rail network as digital sales boom
  2. Swiss banking giant UBS on trial in France over tax fraud claims
  3. Two dead in fire at St Gallen restaurant in Switzerland
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Fewer ticket machines in future on Swiss rail network as digital sales boom
  2. Swiss banking giant UBS on trial in France over tax fraud claims
  3. Two dead in fire at St Gallen restaurant in Switzerland

Discussion forum

09/10
Resident in Switzerland, working in Germany
09/10
Indian restaurants Zürich
09/10
Employer late - payment due?
09/10
Are neighbours allowed to dig through your...
09/10
Good stores for furniture?
09/10
Trash again: One question to end all contradictions!
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
View all notices