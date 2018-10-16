Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Zurich property prices have almost doubled since 2007

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 October 2018
10:50 CEST+02:00
propertyzurichcompariseth zurichbusiness

Share this article

Zurich property prices have almost doubled since 2007
Zurich's old town at night. Photo credit: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
16 October 2018
10:50 CEST+02:00
A new report shows the increase in the cost of buying apartments in Switzerland over the last 11 years, with the country’s largest city affected by the largest increases.

The price comparison firm Comparis and ETH Zurich have released a report showing the difference in Swiss property prices compared to 2007. In Zurich, it now costs almost double (a 97% increase) to buy an apartment, with the price per square metre now setting property owners back an average of 13,000 Swiss francs.

The analysis shows that there has been a lot of variation between different parts of Switzerland, but the areas with the biggest spikes tended to be near to lakes. Nine of the ten largest increases were seen in lake regions.

After Zurich, the biggest changes were experienced by Horgen district (+89%), the canton of Nidwalden (+82%) and the city of Neuchatel (+80%). The only place where prices fell was the district of Goms in Canton Valais, southern Switzerland (-2%).

The report also shows the difference in overall prices between different parts of Switzerland. At the other end of the spectrum from Zurich is Le Locle in Canton Neuchatel, where one square metre costs an average of 3,250 francs.

Over the last 12 months, the rate of increase has slowed, with several districts and municipalities recording lower prices than one year ago. It is unclear whether this deceleration will represent a long-term trend.

 

propertyzurichcompariseth zurichbusiness
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Fewer ticket machines in future on Swiss rail network as digital sales boom
  2. Swiss banking giant UBS on trial in France over tax fraud claims
  3. Two dead in fire at St Gallen restaurant in Switzerland
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Fewer ticket machines in future on Swiss rail network as digital sales boom
  2. Swiss banking giant UBS on trial in France over tax fraud claims
  3. Two dead in fire at St Gallen restaurant in Switzerland

Discussion forum

09/10
Resident in Switzerland, working in Germany
09/10
Indian restaurants Zürich
09/10
Employer late - payment due?
09/10
Are neighbours allowed to dig through your...
09/10
Good stores for furniture?
09/10
Trash again: One question to end all contradictions!
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
15/08
Private Chef Looking for Work
07/08
Bright 1.5 Room Flat near Hegibachplatz, Zurich
07/08
Decorated Chinese Cabinet
07/08
Solid Rosewood Table with 6 Chairs
View all notices