Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Torture fears see Lausanne ban exhibition on human bodies

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 October 2018
09:24 CEST+02:00
banbodylausannehumanexhibition

Share this article

Torture fears see Lausanne ban exhibition on human bodies
View of plastinated archer at the 'Body Worlds', the anatomical exhibition of real human bodies by German Gunther von Hagens. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 October 2018
09:24 CEST+02:00
A controversial exhibition which includes preserved human bodies was banned on Tuesday by the Swiss city of Lausanne over fears that the remains of tortured and executed Chinese prisoners were on display.

The cancellation of the 'Real Human Bodies' display -- already shown in the Netherlands, Belgium and the Swiss capital Bern -- followed a complaint by the Action by Christians Against Torture group (ACAT), the city authorities said in a statement.

According to an ACAT statement "the bodies used in this exhibition are very 
probably those of Chinese prisoners who were tortured or executed and members 
of the Falun Gong movement which is banned in China."

Bern authorities asked the exhibition's organisers to provide guarantees on the provenance of the bodies used in their displays, along with written consent forms from the deceased or their relatives.

Without such proof the authorities refused to authorise the show, which had been scheduled for October 19-21 in a central Lausanne convention centre.

The 'Real Human Bodies' exhibition uses the technique of plastination, which allows body tissue and organs to be displayed and preserved.

It had already sparked controversy when it opened in Bern, but the Swiss branch of ACAT was unable to prevent that show from taking place.

According to the regional '24 heures' newspaper, the man in charge of the exhibition in Switzerland, Hubert Huppertz, says he has the necessary paperwork for the show to go ahead.

It's not the first time that a human bodies exhibition has raised controversy in the country. Last year in Geneva the "Body Worlds" show, put on by German anatomist Gunther von Hagens, raised some hackles but still went ahead.

The travelling show is currently open in London.

 

banbodylausannehumanexhibition
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 16 things that happen only in Switzerland
  2. Five events to look forward to in Switzerland this winter
  3. WEF slams 'misuse' of Swiss resort name for conference
  4. Zurich property prices have almost doubled since 2007
  5. Industrial action in Switzerland: Construction workers take to the streets

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 16 things that happen only in Switzerland
  2. Five events to look forward to in Switzerland this winter
  3. WEF slams 'misuse' of Swiss resort name for conference
  4. Zurich property prices have almost doubled since 2007
  5. Industrial action in Switzerland: Construction workers take to the streets

Discussion forum

17/10
Is there a market for junior developers?
17/10
Halloween sweets for trick or treaters
17/10
Heinz Baked Beans
17/10
Geneva city centre blocked by demonstrators
17/10
Contract IT - Security Engineer
17/10
Postfinance done with free accounts
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

12/10
1st Global Optimism Summit
17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
View all notices