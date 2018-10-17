Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Video: Swiss soldiers ordered to throw stones and nuts at colleague

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 October 2018
14:38 CEST+02:00
armymilitarysoldierswiss

Share this article

Video: Swiss soldiers ordered to throw stones and nuts at colleague
happyalex/ / Despositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 October 2018
14:38 CEST+02:00
A viral video of Swiss soldiers being ordered by a superior to throw 'stones' and 'nuts' at a soldier from Ticino is causing a stir.

The video, first published by public broadcasting service RSI (Radiotelevisione Svizzera) on Tuesday 16 October, was filmed on September 14 in Emmen, canton Lucerne.

A male voice can be heard shouting "ready" then "fire", before a group of soldiers throw objects at a lone soldier with his back to them. The father of the man involved says they were throwing stones and nuts.

It is understood the soldiers are part of the ‘Der Lehrverband Fliegerabwehr 33’, abbreviated to LVb Flab 33, or the Anti-Aircraft Training Unit 33 in English.

At this stage, it is unclear why the soldiers were told to throw objects at the recruit. A spokesman for the military has said a preliminary investigation into the incident is underway.

A decision is expected to be taken in the next few weeks.

The army has also tweeted about the incident. Roughly translated, the tweet reads: “Mistreatment of Ticinese recruit in Emmen: the army does not accept corporal punishment. The head of the army is visiting the concerned recruit school. Military justice/judiciary is investigating the incident.”

 

 

RSI says that the victim had not reported the incident for fear of repercussion. Instead, it was his father who went public, saying that this was just one example of harassment suffered by his son and other recruits from Ticino at the hands of Swiss-German superiors and soldiers.

The soldier involved in the video was interviewed by the examining magistrate on Monday 15 October.

Some sources suggest that the video had already gone viral within the army. The military spokesman said the army had been aware of the video prior to its publication in the media.

  

armymilitarysoldierswiss
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 16 things that happen only in Switzerland
  2. Five events to look forward to in Switzerland this winter
  3. WEF slams 'misuse' of Swiss resort name for conference
  4. Zurich property prices have almost doubled since 2007
  5. Industrial action in Switzerland: Construction workers take to the streets

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 16 things that happen only in Switzerland
  2. Five events to look forward to in Switzerland this winter
  3. WEF slams 'misuse' of Swiss resort name for conference
  4. Zurich property prices have almost doubled since 2007
  5. Industrial action in Switzerland: Construction workers take to the streets

Discussion forum

17/10
Contract IT - Security Engineer
17/10
Heinz Baked Beans
17/10
Leaving the windows open
17/10
Ausbildungszulagen For working student
17/10
Nestle cuts 580 IT/Logistics jobs in Swiss Romande
17/10
CHRIST jewelry
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

12/10
1st Global Optimism Summit
17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
View all notices