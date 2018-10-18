Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

IN PICTURES: Pop up hotels with a Swiss twist

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
18 October 2018
15:59 CEST+02:00
traveltourismpop uphotelswiss

Share this article

IN PICTURES: Pop up hotels with a Swiss twist
Schweiz Tourismus
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
18 October 2018
15:59 CEST+02:00
What do a castle, a former customs office, a ship, a medieval tower, a ball room and an old boat house have in common?

Pop up hotels. All of the above (and a number of other unusual venues across Switzerland) were, this summer, transformed into spectacular pop-up hotels as part of the ‘Swiss Urban Feeling’ initiative from Tourism Switzerland.

After discovering that 25% of overnight visitors in Switzerland were looking for ‘hidden’ destinations, the company handpicked 11 unique venues that boasted charm and character but probably wouldn’t usually be your first choice when it comes to staying the night.

The venues (in alphabetical order):

  • City tower (Stadtturm) in Baden 
  • Fishing cabin (Fischergalgen) in Basel 
  • Castle (Torre Nera Castelgrande) in Bellinzona
  • Former customs house (Altes Zollhäuschen) in Bern 
  • Garden in the Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne 
  • Private boathouse (Geheimes Bootshaus) in Lucerne 
  • Ship (MS Konstanz) in Schaffhausen 
  • 14th century tower (Krummturm) in Solothurn 
  • Tower (Turnzimmer) in St Gallen 
  • Former ballroom (Alter Ballraum) in Vevey 
  • Milkbar (Milchbar) in Zurich 

The venues chosen might sound a little peculiar but, given some of them sold out within days of bookings becoming available, they seemed to hit the right notes with guests.

Originally the hotels were intended to be run for three months between June and August but they were so popular that the “lease” on nine out of the eleven hotels was extended.

Summer may be gone now that we are mid-way through October, but four of the venues (Bern, Bellinzona, Solothurn and St Gallen) will be open until the end of the month.

So, what do they look like?

Baden

Basel 

Bellinzona

Bern

Lausanne

Lucerne

Solothurn

The above is just a selection of the pop up hotels. If you want to see them all in more detail (inside and out) then you can find more photographs here

traveltourismpop uphotelswiss
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 'The personal qualifications of our flight attendants are not very high' – Swiss director insults own staff
  2. Video: Swiss soldiers ordered to throw stones and nuts at colleague
  3. Switzerland loses top spot as US named most competitive economy
  4. Swiss city gears up to combat 'latent resentment' towards tourists
  5. New app to alert citizens in case of emergency

From our sponsors

Change the world with a master’s degree from Sweden’s Linköping University

Master’s students at world-leading Linköping University (LiU) aren’t there simply to study. They solve real-world problems alongside experts in fields that can create a better tomorrow. Do you have what it takes to join them?

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'The personal qualifications of our flight attendants are not very high' – Swiss director insults own staff
  2. Video: Swiss soldiers ordered to throw stones and nuts at colleague
  3. Switzerland loses top spot as US named most competitive economy
  4. Swiss city gears up to combat 'latent resentment' towards tourists
  5. New app to alert citizens in case of emergency

Discussion forum

20/10
Apricot seeds - deadly poison or healthy?
20/10
Khashoggi in Saudi Embassy.
20/10
Recommendations for the Oktoberfest in ZH?
19/10
How to make friends with a Swiss person...
19/10
Find a job in Switzerland in the financial sector
19/10
Private car sale - test drive
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

12/10
1st Global Optimism Summit
17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
View all notices