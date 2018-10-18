IN PICTURES: Pop up hotels with a Swiss twist

Schweiz Tourismus

What do a castle, a former customs office, a ship, a medieval tower, a ball room and an old boat house have in common?

Pop up hotels. All of the above (and a number of other unusual venues across Switzerland) were, this summer, transformed into spectacular pop-up hotels as part of the ‘Swiss Urban Feeling’ initiative from Tourism Switzerland.

After discovering that 25% of overnight visitors in Switzerland were looking for ‘hidden’ destinations, the company handpicked 11 unique venues that boasted charm and character but probably wouldn’t usually be your first choice when it comes to staying the night.

The venues (in alphabetical order):

City tower (Stadtturm) in Baden

Fishing cabin (Fischergalgen) in Basel

Castle (Torre Nera Castelgrande) in Bellinzona

Former customs house (Altes Zollhäuschen) in Bern

Garden in the Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne

Private boathouse (Geheimes Bootshaus) in Lucerne

Ship (MS Konstanz) in Schaffhausen

14th century tower (Krummturm) in Solothurn

Tower (Turnzimmer) in St Gallen

Former ballroom (Alter Ballraum) in Vevey

Milkbar (Milchbar) in Zurich

The venues chosen might sound a little peculiar but, given some of them sold out within days of bookings becoming available, they seemed to hit the right notes with guests.

Originally the hotels were intended to be run for three months between June and August but they were so popular that the “lease” on nine out of the eleven hotels was extended.

Summer may be gone now that we are mid-way through October, but four of the venues (Bern, Bellinzona, Solothurn and St Gallen) will be open until the end of the month.

So, what do they look like?

Baden

Basel

Bellinzona

Bern

Lausanne

Lucerne

Solothurn

The above is just a selection of the pop up hotels. If you want to see them all in more detail (inside and out) then you can find more photographs here.