Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

In pics: Switzerland sees first snow of the winter

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 October 2018
09:45 CET+01:00
weather

Share this article

In pics: Switzerland sees first snow of the winter
File image of a tourist at the Jungfraujoch in the Swiss canton of Bern. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 October 2018
09:45 CET+01:00
After a long summer and a warm autumn, parts of Switzerland saw heavy snowfall on the weekend, while authorities have issues an alert about possible flooding and landslides as heavy rain hits the south of the country.

The snow came on Saturday night, just as the clocks were turned back an hour marking the end of Central European Summer Time.

The heaviest falls were seen in the eastern Alps with large parts of the canton of Graubünden over 1,200 metres above sea level seeing 30–70 centimetres of new snow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#eurasierinthesnow #prewintermornings #graubünden

A post shared by Reto Jäger (@swisshuntergr) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First snow of the season ❄ as seen by @ellunas

A post shared by Graubünden (@graubuenden) on

The Graubünden resort town of Arosa notched up the heaviest snowfall with 72 centimetres. Parts of southern Valais also saw 20–30 centimetres of the white stuff while the city of La Chaux-de-Fonds in Jura had nine centimetres.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WINTER GREETINGS . 28 October 2018 It is the first kiss of winter - at least in the alps. I was so excited like a little child - even more than @rastawhiteshepherd 😂😂😂. For me - when all around is white - I feel like I am in a fairytale... maybe as a red haired witch 🧙‍♀️???🤣🤣🤣 . . . #exploretheworld #nikondeutschland #ic_landscapes #loves_mountains #inlovewithswitzerland #blickheimat #hoherkasten #destination_Switzerland #switzerland_vacations #switzerlandpictures #super_switzerland #splendid_nature #splendid_earth #visitswitzerland #wonderful_places #best_earthscapes #nikonswitzerland #splendid_nature #splendid_earth #visitswitzerland #wonderful_places #best_earthscapes #earthfocus #winteriscoming

A post shared by Sylvia Michel 🇨🇭 (@michelphotography_ch) on

 

Meanwhile, the canton of Ticino was hit by very heavy rains over the weekend. On Sunday, some places in the canton experienced more than a months' average rainfall in less than 24 hours.

These heavy rains are set to continue until Tuesday, with parts of Valais and Ticino to be hardest hit. Authorities have issues warnings about possible landslides, mudslides and flooding across the south of the country. Gale force winds are also expected.

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. In pics: Switzerland sees first snow of the winter
  2. What you need to know about the 'Swiss law first' initiative
  3. Crew of Swiss ship freed after kidnapping off Nigeria
  4. Roger Federer claims 99th ATP title with Basel triumph
  5. Swiss banker given ten years over Venezuela money laundering

From our sponsors

The unexpected way an MBA kickstarts an international career

Two MBA graduates from EMLYON Business School explain how their studies helped them to land their dream jobs working for international organisations.

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. In pics: Switzerland sees first snow of the winter
  2. What you need to know about the 'Swiss law first' initiative
  3. Crew of Swiss ship freed after kidnapping off Nigeria
  4. Roger Federer claims 99th ATP title with Basel triumph
  5. Swiss banker given ten years over Venezuela money laundering

Discussion forum

30/10
Need inputs on schools - Lausanne
30/10
Apartment handover cleaning company
30/10
Asking for a friend! What is the cheapest possible...
30/10
Vasectomy in CH?
30/10
Tax rate is the same even if I changed from...
30/10
Are you using Twint?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/10
HOPE NOW ZURICH Single & Married Conference
12/10
1st Global Optimism Summit
17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
View all notices