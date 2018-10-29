In pics: Switzerland sees first snow of the winter

The snow came on Saturday night, just as the clocks were turned back an hour marking the end of Central European Summer Time.
The heaviest falls were seen in the eastern Alps with large parts of the canton of Graubünden over 1,200 metres above sea level seeing 30–70 centimetres of new snow.
The Graubünden resort town of Arosa notched up the heaviest snowfall with 72 centimetres. Parts of southern Valais also saw 20–30 centimetres of the white stuff while the city of La Chaux-de-Fonds in Jura had nine centimetres.
Meanwhile, the canton of Ticino was hit by very heavy rains over the weekend. On Sunday, some places in the canton experienced more than a months' average rainfall in less than 24 hours.
These heavy rains are set to continue until Tuesday, with parts of Valais and Ticino to be hardest hit. Authorities have issues warnings about possible landslides, mudslides and flooding across the south of the country. Gale force winds are also expected.
