Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Weapons exports: Switzerland may back down on relaxation of rules

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
31 October 2018
10:09 CET+01:00
weaponsgunsmunitions

Share this article

Weapons exports: Switzerland may back down on relaxation of rules
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
31 October 2018
10:09 CET+01:00
The Swiss economics minister has backtracked on the relaxation of rules on arms exports in the face of pressure.

Read the latest news on this story here.

"We have a lot of discussion and have weighed up the pros and cons, and have come to conclusion that it would be neither realistic nor intelligent to push ahead with the liberalization of [weapons exports] at this this time," said Johann Schneider-Ammann in comments quoted by the Tribune de Genève newspaper.

Ammann said external pressure had played a role in the decision. He stated the issue of weapons exports rules needed more analysis but refused to give further details.

The Swiss government said in early summer that it planned to allow the shipping of weapons to countries engaged in civil conflicts “if there is no reason to believe that the war materiel to be exported will be used in an internal armed conflict”.

The idea was to give an ailing industry a shot in the arm.

But the announcement has been met with widespread criticism with the International Committee of the Red Cross among those saying the move would threaten Switzerland’s humanitarian tradition.

The lower house of the Swiss parliament in September backed a motion that would stop the government having sole power to change Switzerland’s weapons export rules, with the senate now set to vote on the issue.

Meanwhile, a cross-party group has said it will launch a popular initiative to stop the planned relaxation of rules on weapons exports.

The comments by Switzerland’s economics minister come as Switzerland re-examines its relations with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Switzerland has suspended new arms sales to Saudi Arabia but Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick on Sunday published a photo, reportedly from late 2017, showing Saudi soldiers holding Swiss-made SG 552 rifles. Their sale to Saudi Arabia was licensed in 2006, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

Read also: Swiss arms makers using loopholes to get around weapons export rules - report

weaponsgunsmunitions
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Swiss science: targeted electrical stimulation helps paralysed men walk again
  2. Foreign workers well integrated in Swiss job market: study
  3. Swiss banker given ten years over Venezuela money laundering
  4. UN rights chief wants 'international experts' to help probe Khashoggi hit
  5. Six things we learned from the new Swiss Health Survey

From our sponsors

The unexpected way an MBA kickstarts an international career

Two MBA graduates from EMLYON Business School explain how their studies helped them to land their dream jobs working for international organisations.

Latest headlines

More news

Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss science: targeted electrical stimulation helps paralysed men walk again
  2. Foreign workers well integrated in Swiss job market: study
  3. Swiss banker given ten years over Venezuela money laundering
  4. UN rights chief wants 'international experts' to help probe Khashoggi hit
  5. Six things we learned from the new Swiss Health Survey

Discussion forum

01/11
Cookie/baking sheet size?
01/11
Postfinance done with free accounts
01/11
Cannabis oil for pain relief
01/11
Financing a new build + 1
01/11
SVP self-determination initiative
01/11
Exactly which insurance for rented apartment
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/10
HOPE NOW ZURICH Single & Married Conference
12/10
1st Global Optimism Summit
17/09
Stress reduction course based on meditation
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
View all notices