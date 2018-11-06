Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

In pictures: spectacular images show beauty of Swiss wildlife

6 November 2018
10:48 CET+01:00
A stoat in snow in Bosco Gurin in the canton of Ticino. Photo: Samuel Morisoli
Swiss environmental group Pro Natura recently unveiled the winners in its “Wildlife on the move” photo competition. Here are the best images.

The competition run by Pro Natura – Switzerland’s oldest environmental group – was divided into several categories including “Large wild animals on the move”, “Small wild animals on the move” and “Wilderness ways”.  A separate category was given over to the public’s favourite photos.

Here are all the winners.

Large wild animals on the move - first prize: A red deer in the Parc Ela nature park in Graubünden. Photo: Ueli Stahel

Large wild animals on the move - second prize: A chamois herd above Curaglia in Graubünden. Photo: Roland Beck

Large wild animals on the move - third prize: A fox in the Gantrisch Nature Park in the canton of Bern. Photo: Melanie Weber

Small wild animals on the move - first prize: A European tree frog climbing in reeds in Uster in the canton of Zurich. Photo: Astrid Hauzenberger.

Small wild animals on the move - second prize: A stoat in Bosco Gurin in the canton of Ticino. Photo: Samuel Morisoli

Small wild animals on the move - third prize: Mating grass frogs in Thundorf, canton Thurgau. Photo: Sandra Schweizer

Wilderness ways – first prize: A drone capture of a wildlife bridge over the A1 motorway near Kirchberg in the canton of Bern. Photo: David Haggman

Wilderness ways – second prize: An ibex on a narrow cliff ledge at the Creux du Van cirque on the border of the cantons of Vaud and Neuchatel. Photo: Urs Grossniklaus

Wilderness ways – third prize: A roebuck in Chavannes-de-Bogis in the canton of Vaud. Photo: Lucas Margueron

Public's favourites – first prize: A deer hiding among cereal crops in Bollingen in the canton of Bern. Photo: Adrian Schmid

Public's favourites – second prize: A young ibex on the Nufenen Pass which connects the cantons of Valais and Ticino. Photo: Kevin Gundi

Public's favourites – third prize: A grass snake in Neuhaus in the canton of St Gallen. Photo: Mike Wörner

Read also: Brown bear strolls across Swiss ski slope

 

