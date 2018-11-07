Switzerland to give away 12,000 six-day ski passes for kids

In a bid to get people back on the Swiss slopes, 45 ski resorts around the country are raffling off 12,770 free ski passes for children for the coming winter season.

The passes are for children up to the age of 12 and will be awarded through a prize draw.

If you are interested in obtaining one of the free passes, you need to visit the My Switzerland website (in English). You will then be asked a question about how often you take ski holidays in Switzerland.

After that, you can then select which of the 45 participating ski resorts you want to get a free child’s pass for. There are resorts all across the country from Valais to central Switzerland and Ticino.

The number of passes available at different resorts depends on their size. Once you have chosen your resort, you will be able to see how many passes are being given away there. The Jungfrau ski region in canton Bern, for example, is allocating 300 free passes on the My Switzerland website. As of Wednesday evening, 200 people had signed up for a chance to get one of those passes.

But be warned. Before making your final choice of resort, you should also carefully check any information about age limits listed along with other resort information.

At many Swiss ski resorts (although not all), children under the age of six ski free. That means that if you have a child aged five or younger, it doesn’t make sense to apply for a free ski pass at a resort where they would ski without charge anyway. See a full list of the details of age limits here.

Once you have chosen a resort, you will have to provide your personal details. Switzerland tourism notes that your choice of resort in this application is final and cannot be changed.

Each adult can only apply for one pass for one child. However, it is possible for several people to all lodge applications for the same child, although only one ski pass will be awarded to each child.

The draw closes on December 2nd and winners will be notified by email by December 7th. The ski pass will then automatically be posted or emailed to people who win.

The passes are transferable – they won’t have a name on them – but cannot be sold on.

The Kids4Free project was launched on Wednesday. Coordinated by Switzerland Tourism it aims to ensure guests extend their skiing holiday, thus increasing the all-important accommodation spend for the country’s resorts.

A key aspect of this is attracting more families, according to research produced by the University of St Gallen together with Switzerland Tourism.

