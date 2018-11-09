'Distracted' drivers kill or seriously injure three people every day

Three people are killed or seriously injured on Swiss roads every day with inattentive drivers the leading cause.

According to the 2018 SINUS report from the Accident Prevention Bureau (BPA), 1,111 people were killed or seriously injured due to distracted drivers in 2017.

Mobile phones are said to be the biggest distraction.

The report, published on Thursday, suggests men were 2.4 times more often killed in fatal incidents. Twice as many men were seriously injured compared to women.

However, the report also suggests that women are equally to blame for causing accidents.

In total, 3,654 people were severely injured and 230 people died in driving accidents in 2017.

According to the report, inattentive driving or distractions among people between the ages of 18-24 cause significantly more accidents than older people.

75% of serious accidents are caused by motorists but it is pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists who pay the highest price; making up for 40% of the deaths.

This figure increases in localities as smaller roads see five times more incidents than motorways. Not giving priority to other vehicles is cited as the leading cause on these roads.

Speeding and drinking

Speeding drivers are said to cause two serious road injuries (including potential deaths) a day. Drivers who have consumed alcohol account for one.

But while accidents involving speeding and alcohol are less likely, when they do occur, the outcome is far more serious and results in more deaths than distractions.

Problems with roads and infrastructure deficiencies are said to ‘rarely’ cause accidents.

More information on road accidents and the entire SINUS report can be found (in French) on the BPA website.