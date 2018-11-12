Swiss cow rescued after falling into manure cesspit

The local fire brigade and a special crew dedicated to the rescue of large animals were dispatched after a cow crashed through a wooden floor and landed in a cesspit.
"Thanks to a fantastic operation, the cow could be freed from an awkward situation," local police wrote on Facebook.
They added the cow was now in a “fit and healthy condition”.
Switzerland's Large Animal Rescue Service (GTRD) told the 20 Minuten news site there were about 50 such incidents a year.
"We are used to jumping into manure," spokesperson Ruedi Keller said.
