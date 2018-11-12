Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swiss cow rescued after falling into manure cesspit

12 November 2018
It's dirty work but someone's got to do it. Photo: Uster Police
12 November 2018
Animal rescue services carried out an unusual mission on Saturday night in the Swiss town of Uster after they received a call out about a cow trapped in manure.

The local fire brigade and a special crew dedicated to the rescue of large animals were dispatched after a cow crashed through a wooden floor and landed in a cesspit.

"Thanks to a fantastic operation, the cow could be freed from an awkward situation," local police wrote on Facebook.

They added the cow was now in a “fit and healthy condition”.

Switzerland's Large Animal Rescue Service (GTRD) told the 20 Minuten news site there were about 50 such incidents a year.

"We are used to jumping into manure," spokesperson Ruedi Keller said.

Read also: Swiss farmers left puzzled after cows throw themselves off cliff

