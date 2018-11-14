Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

What's on: Do you know of any English-language events around Switzerland?

14 November 2018
We are looking for your help in creating a new monthly what's on page covering events in Switzerland that are aimed at English speakers.

There are all sorts of events for English-speakers in Switzerland: from language exchange evenings in Geneva to theatre groups in Bern or parent’s meet-ups in Zurich.

If you are organizing or know of a local event near you in Switzerland that you would like to inform people of, we would love to add it to our what's on list and publish it on The Local. But please let us know advance. For example: to guarantee inclusion in our inaugral December guide, email us before the end of November.

You can email details (see below for what info to include) to events.switzerland@thelocal.com

We are looking for events that are geared towards English speakers. They don't necessarily have to be for native speakers, but it should be possible to get by if you speak some English.

Just let us know the following:

What's on: name of event

Where: city/town/village/venue/address

Date and time

Event by: who is hosting the event

Description: two or three lines about the event and the group hosting it

Link to a page/group/site so people can find more information or book a place

If you have any questions, please email george.mills@gmail.com

