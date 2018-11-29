Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Surprise as Swiss economy stumbles in third quarter

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 November 2018
10:33 CET+01:00
economyeconomic growthexports

Share this article

Surprise as Swiss economy stumbles in third quarter
Total exports of goods slumped 4.2 percent from July to September. File photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 November 2018
10:33 CET+01:00
Switzerland's economy abruptly went into reverse in the third quarter, contracting by 0.2 percent, with exports tumbling and even the country's vaunted financial sector seeing growth halt.

"The strong, continuous growth phase enjoyed by the Swiss economy for one and a half years was suddenly interrupted," said the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

"Switzerland is thus following the significant economic downturn seen at the same time in other European countries, particularly Germany," it added in its statement.

Germany, Europe's powerhouse, also registered a 0.2 percent drop in the third quarter, while other European economies have seen growth slow as global uncertainty mounts due to threats by the United States to rip up trade deals and slap tariffs on imports.

Switzerland's 0.2 percent drop in gross domestic product in July through September, compared with the previous three months, was due in considerable part to a drop in exports.

Switzerland's economy is heavily geared towards exports, and total exports of goods slumped 4.2 percent. 

Read also: Swiss exports hit new quarterly record

Even the financial sector recorded a drop in value added and in its exports of services.

Dry weather also caused a drop in hydroelectric production.

The abrupt slowdown of the Swiss economy was unexpected, with analysts surveyed by the Swiss financial news agency AWP expecting growth of 0.2 to 0.6 percent.

Compared to the third quarter of last year, the Swiss economy grew 2.7 percent.

economyeconomic growthexports
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Watch: US tourist’s harrowing hang glider flight in Switzerland
  2. Swiss wages: Salaries in Zurich hit record high
  3. 'Worst ad ever': Swiss uni ETH under fire over promotional rap video
  4. Swiss "Woman's Bible" offers feminist theology for #metoo moment
  5. Victims of Swiss apartment building fire were asylum seekers: report

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Watch: US tourist’s harrowing hang glider flight in Switzerland
  2. Swiss wages: Salaries in Zurich hit record high
  3. 'Worst ad ever': Swiss uni ETH under fire over promotional rap video
  4. Swiss "Woman's Bible" offers feminist theology for #metoo moment
  5. Victims of Swiss apartment building fire were asylum seekers: report

Discussion forum

30/11
Choosing doctor on basic insurance (in-patient)
30/11
Do we tip the moving guys?
29/11
A pension here, a pension there, pensions everywhere!
29/11
Renting & repairs
29/11
Technophobe needs to get out of Jurassic Era!
29/11
ETH Polyball tickets
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Bern
23/11
White Living Room Set / Ensemble de Salon Blanc
10/11
Live solo acoustic performance: Lefteris Moumtzis
10/11
Bezahlte Forschungsstudie der Universität Zürich
06/11
2 tickets Katie Melua - Geneva - 11 November
View all notices
Post a new notice