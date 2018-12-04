Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Anger as Amazon stops most deliveries from US to Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
4 December 2018
20:16 CET+01:00

Share this article

Anger as Amazon stops most deliveries from US to Switzerland
Amazon workers in San Fernando de Henares, near Madrid in 2016. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
4 December 2018
20:16 CET+01:00
Purchases made on the US-based amazon.com website will no longer be delivered to Switzerland as of December 26th with only digital products like eBooks and apps escaping the cut, according to Swiss media reports.

The same will go for other non-EU amazon sites when it comes to delivering to Switzerland, according to Swiss daily the Tages Anzeiger.

The online giant has made the decision in the wake of changes to Switzerland’s value-added tax (VAT) due to come in next year.

These will see online distributors with a turnover of at least 100,000 Swiss francs (€88,000) from small consignments taxed in the same way as domestic distributors.

The company is now recommending Swiss shoppers use other Amazon sites in Europe like Amazon.de, Amazon.fr or Amazon.co.uk.

Anyone with a gift voucher or credit for the amazon.com website (or other non-EU amazon sites) should use these before December 26th as they cannot be redeemed using EU amazon sites, the retailer informed customers in an email.

E-commerce expert Thomas Lang told the Tages Anzeiger that the impact of the move would be limited as deliveries from amazon.com to Switzerland only totalled an estimated 65 million francs compared to an estimated 575 million Swiss francs in deliveries from amazon.de, for example.

Lang said that this was because amazon.com did not deliver many products from the US.

But other users have pointed out that there are products that are not available on amazon.de or cannot be shipped to Switzerland. Those products include hard-to-find books, records or CDs.

A spokesperson for the Swiss tax authorities said that by stopping deliveries to the Swiss market from the US, Amazon would not be dodging VAT as this would be payable when deliveries were made to Switzerland from its EU sites.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. This is how Switzerland elects a new federal councillor
  2. Anger as Amazon stops most deliveries from US to Switzerland
  3. Parenting: should you raise independent children the 'Swiss' way?
  4. What's on: English-speaking events in Switzerland in December
  5. Health insurance: Swiss Socialists call for premiums to be capped at 10 percent of income

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. This is how Switzerland elects a new federal councillor
  2. Anger as Amazon stops most deliveries from US to Switzerland
  3. Parenting: should you raise independent children the 'Swiss' way?
  4. What's on: English-speaking events in Switzerland in December
  5. Health insurance: Swiss Socialists call for premiums to be capped at 10 percent of income

Discussion forum

05/12
What's Up with the "Swiss House Police"?
05/12
Forced to take a 25% paycut at the end of my...
05/12
Swiss Customs?
05/12
Scotsman sexually harassed in COOP supermarket
05/12
Push Button Light Switches
05/12
Health insurance and funeral repatriation
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Bern
23/11
White Living Room Set / Ensemble de Salon Blanc
10/11
Live solo acoustic performance: Lefteris Moumtzis
10/11
Bezahlte Forschungsstudie der Universität Zürich
06/11
2 tickets Katie Melua - Geneva - 11 November
View all notices
Post a new notice