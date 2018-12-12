Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Mercury plunges to -36C in central Switzerland

12 December 2018
File photo: Depositphotos
Switzerland has just shivered through its coldest night since February with temperatures a long way below freezing at higher altitudes.

On the Swiss plateau, clear, still conditions overnight meant minimum temperatures of between -2C and -6C, according to private weather network MeteoNews.

But things were far frostier elsewhere in the country. In La Brévine, a town in the canton of Neuchâtel known as the ‘Siberia of Switzerland’, the thermometer plunged to -20C.

Meanwhile, in Samedan in the canton of Graubünden, the minimum temperature was -24.8C. The Ofenpass, also in Graubünden, was even colder at -25.4C.

But the lowest minimum last night was at Glattalp in the central Swiss canton of Schwyz where the temperature was a bone-chilling -36C.

Cold conditions are expected to continue in Switzerland in the coming days with maximums of 0–3C on the Swiss plateau.

But the current cold snap comes in the wake of the third-warmest autumn on record in Switzerland, which in turn came after the third warmest summer ever recorded.

Read also: Nine wonderful winter activities in Switzerland that aren't skiing

