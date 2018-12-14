Glance around Switzerland: drone deliveries, more hens than people, cash-less shops and university castles

Our round up of stories you might have missed this week include a municipal secretary being suspended, one canton having six times more chickens than it does people and a drone delivery service.

Municipal secretary suspended

Photo: MacTrunk / depositphotos

Boswil municipal secretary Daniel Wicki, who made news last week after making anti-refugee comments on social media, has been placed on administrative leave after a secret council meeting decided his comments were “intolerable”.

Thousands signed a petition calling for Wicki to be fired after he suggested that the asylum-seeking perpetrator of a rape in Germany should be shot in the last week. The story caused so much outcry that Aargau police advised the Boswil council to meet in secret for fear of public.

This story also made our Glance around Switzerland article last week, which you can access below, or you can read more on the 20 Minuten website.

Six times more chickens than people

Photo: THPstock / depositphotos

Switzerland’s smallest canton (in terms of population) is home to six times more egg-laying hens than it is humans. Appenzell Innerrhoden has a human population of roughly 16,000 living alongside some 101,000 chickens.

There are approximately 2.8 million egg-laying hens in Switzerland, with 60% of them living in free range conditions. Berne has the most chickens and is home to 375,000, accounting for nearly 13% of the entire egg-laying population.

The Federal Office for Agriculture has more on this.

A gift from above

Photo: Swiss Post

From Monday next week, Swiss Post will start using drones to deliver samples between the emergency laboratory in Hirslanden Klinik Im Park and the central laboratory in Zollikon and back.

The drones will travel a distance of nearly 6km, taking roughly seven minutes. This is said to be at least five times faster than road transport. This efficiency will benefit patients, as doctors will be able to respond to test results much quicker than before.

Last week The Local wrote about Swiss Post also using drones to deliver samples between University Hospital Zurich (USZ) and the Irchel Campus of the University of Zurich (UZH).

This project is expected to last a year. During that time, Swiss Post, drone manufacturer Matternet, USZ and UZH will look at the long-term viability of autonomous drones.

Watson has more on this story.

A shop with no cash

Plans to open a cash free shop in Wetzikon station in Zurich have been unveiled. Entry, purchase and payment will all be conducted through an app. Plans are still being finalised but it is hoped that the shop will remain open all day, every day.

Staff will be present during peak times in the morning and evening in order to support customers and stack the shelves. More information on this story can be found in English in the official press release.

Hauteville Castle sold to US college

Photo: Wikipedia/Hdvwiki Creative Commons

After having been on the market for years the Hauteville castle, located in canton Vaud, has been sold to Pepperdine University, a private American university that is committed to the highest standards of academic excellence and Christian values, for an undisclosed amount.

The university says it plans to turn the castle, which is a Swiss heritage site of national significance, into one of its European campuses.

More on this story can be found the Le Temps website.