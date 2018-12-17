Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Switzerland and Britain reach post-Brexit aviation deal

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 December 2018
20:00 CET+01:00
aviationbrexit

Share this article

Switzerland and Britain reach post-Brexit aviation deal
There are some 150 flights a day between the UK and Switzerland. File photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 December 2018
20:00 CET+01:00
Switzerland and Britain signed an agreement on Monday guaranteeing that flights between the two countries can continue uninterrupted even if London opts to leave the European Union without a deal with Brussels.

Switzerland and Britain signed an agreement on Monday guaranteeing that flights between the two countries can continue uninterrupted even if London opts to leave the European Union without a deal with Brussels.

"We have managed to ensure a flawless transition, which is in the interest of both of our countries," Swiss Transportation Minister Doris Leuthard said in a statement after signing the deal in Zurich with her British counterpart Chris Grayling.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but its relations with Britain are based on a long line of bilateral agreements between Bern and the bloc.

If London and Brussels manage to reach a deal for an orderly Brexit, the bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the EU will continue to apply to Britain through the end of 2020, the statement said.

But in the case of a "no-deal" Brexit, those agreements will no longer apply to Swiss-British relations. 

Monday's deal would then kick in on March 30th, allowing for a smooth transition and avoiding chaos for travellers between the two countries, it added.

There are some 150 flights each day between Switzerland and Britain, mainly through the airports in Zurich, Geneva and Basel, and 25 British airports.

Some 6.7 million passengers flew these routes in 2017.

In September, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) raised the alarm over the impact on air travel if the Brexit negotiations failed.

IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac warned of the "extreme seriousness of what is at stake" and stressed "the huge amount of work that would be required to maintain vital air links".

A technical paper published by the British government indicated that without an overarching Brexit deal, airlines will have to seek two different approvals from each of the rest of the 27 EU members to ensure they have the regulatory framework to fly. 

Airlines themselves have warned that their cross-Channel flights may be grounded for lack of insurance if they cannot be sure their pilots' licenses and safety standards are recognised after Britain leaves the EU on March 29th.

The announcement of the air transport deal between Britain and Switzerland follows hard on the heals of an announcement by the Swiss government stating it had signed off on a post-Brexit trade agreement with the US designed to limit the impact of Britain's departure from the EU.

aviationbrexit
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Italian woman killed and over 40 injured in Swiss bus crash
  2. Switzerland signs off on post-Brexit trade agreement with UK
  3. Five police injured during post-match riot in Switzerland
  4. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi
  5. EU hands Switzerland six months to agree to new deal on bilateral relations

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Italian woman killed and over 40 injured in Swiss bus crash
  2. Switzerland signs off on post-Brexit trade agreement with UK
  3. Five police injured during post-match riot in Switzerland
  4. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi
  5. EU hands Switzerland six months to agree to new deal on bilateral relations

Discussion forum

17/12
GP Training in Switzerland
17/12
Safe way to clean cat's hair
17/12
Moving from Basel stadt to Basel land
17/12
Rubbish bags in Basel-Land
17/12
Not registered in my apartment
17/12
Porsche 996 Carrera
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
16/12
Pet and House Sitting in Zurich & Lake Zurich
15/12
New Year's eve - "The French Can Can" revue
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Bern
23/11
White Living Room Set / Ensemble de Salon Blanc
View all notices
Post a new notice