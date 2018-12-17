Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 December 2018
08:51 CET+01:00
abbtechnews

Share this article

Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi
ABB in Västerås. Photo: Simon Paulin/SvD/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 December 2018
08:51 CET+01:00
Japan's Hitachi said it would buy a majority stake in Swedish-Swiss engineering giant ABB's power grid business for $6.4 billion.

The deal would make Hitachi the world's largest power grid company, local media said.

Under the plan, ABB will spin off its power grid unit, for which Hitachi will buy an 80.1 percent stake for 704 billion yen in early 2020, the Japanes company said in a statement.

"We plan to buy the remaining shares so that Hitachi can make the unit its wholly owned company,” a spokesman said without disclosing how much that would cost.

ABB's power grid unit makes and operates infrastructure including power transmission equipment and control systems in numerous countries.

The deal would also make Hitachi the world's second-largest heavy electrical equipment maker by revenue, behind only General Electric, according to local media.

The Nikkei business daily first reported the planned deal last Thursday, but Hitachi shares have since dropped 2.5 percent.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said the power transmission and distribution business is growing globally, with service solutions a particularly promising field.

But "the business' profitability can be volatile, depending on how well a company manages projects related to equipment delivery”, it added.

ABB was created in 1988 as a result of the merger of Swedish-founded ASEA and Swiss BBC. Today it is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

abbtechnews
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Plans for all foreigners in Switzerland to get credit-card style photos IDs
  2. Lost in translation: Swiss minister under fire for lack of English
  3. Italian woman killed and over 40 injured in Swiss bus crash
  4. Glance around Switzerland: drone deliveries, more hens than people, cash-less shops and university castles
  5. Five police injured during post-match riot in Switzerland

From our sponsors

Why this Nordic couple don't go 'home' for Christmas

Icelanders Thorunn and Sindri live in Sweden but won't be flying back to their home country for Christmas. Find out where the adventurous couple will be heading instead!

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Plans for all foreigners in Switzerland to get credit-card style photos IDs
  2. Lost in translation: Swiss minister under fire for lack of English
  3. Italian woman killed and over 40 injured in Swiss bus crash
  4. Glance around Switzerland: drone deliveries, more hens than people, cash-less shops and university castles
  5. Five police injured during post-match riot in Switzerland

Discussion forum

17/12
Zurich Christmas market lack of Security
17/12
Pre-employment Screening process
17/12
Swiss Pension paid into the UK
17/12
Best way to complain to SBB
17/12
Us citizen receiving inheritance from a swiss...
17/12
Hello
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/12
Pet and House Sitting in Zurich & Lake Zurich
15/12
New Year's eve - "The French Can Can" revue
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Bern
23/11
White Living Room Set / Ensemble de Salon Blanc
10/11
Live solo acoustic performance: Lefteris Moumtzis
View all notices
Post a new notice