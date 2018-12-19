Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

British Embassy to hold Brexit roadshows in Switzerland and Liechtenstein

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
19 December 2018
19:15 CET+01:00
brexitbritish embassy bern

Share this article

British Embassy to hold Brexit roadshows in Switzerland and Liechtenstein
File photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
19 December 2018
19:15 CET+01:00
The British Embassy in Bern is planning a series of events in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in January and February designed to inform UK nationals living in those countries about the impact of Brexit.

The roadshows, which follow on from similar events in early 2018, are also designed to give people a chance to ask questions and raise their concerns.

According to the British Embassy, the events will address three main questions:

  • How will the UK exiting the EU affect your citizen’s rights as a UK national living in Switzerland and Liechtenstein?
  • What steps should you take before 29 March 2019?
  • How can you stay informed about the latest developments?

The free events will update UK nationals in Switzerland and Liechtenstein about the latest developments and include a question and answer session.

People wishing to attend will need to sign up on the UK government website here. You will need to provide your name and an email address.

This page also includes information on where and when the various events are taking place.

The British Embassy's announcement of the roadshows comes in the same week as the news that the UK and Swiss governments have signed off on trade and aviation agreements designed to reduce the impact of Brexit on bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read also: Swiss government signs off on post-Brexit trade agreement with UK

brexitbritish embassy bern
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Where to next? Join The Local’s new travel group on Facebook
  2. Switzerland signs off on post-Brexit trade agreement with UK
  3. Italian woman killed and over 40 injured in Swiss bus crash
  4. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi
  5. WATCH: 'Fog avalanche' rolls over mountain ridge in Swiss Jura

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Where to next? Join The Local’s new travel group on Facebook
  2. Switzerland signs off on post-Brexit trade agreement with UK
  3. Italian woman killed and over 40 injured in Swiss bus crash
  4. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi
  5. WATCH: 'Fog avalanche' rolls over mountain ridge in Swiss Jura

Discussion forum

19/12
Moving to Rapperswil
19/12
Bringing Kindle Fire x 4 from UK
19/12
If you get your TV via a traditional aerial...
19/12
Best Cleaning Service / Moving Compay in Zurich
19/12
Yet another is my salary enough thread (I did...
19/12
Shipping to Sydney v using German DHL
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
16/12
Pet and House Sitting in Zurich & Lake Zurich
15/12
New Year's eve - "The French Can Can" revue
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Bern
23/11
White Living Room Set / Ensemble de Salon Blanc
View all notices
Post a new notice