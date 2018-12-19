British Embassy to hold Brexit roadshows in Switzerland and Liechtenstein

The British Embassy in Bern is planning a series of events in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in January and February designed to inform UK nationals living in those countries about the impact of Brexit.

The roadshows, which follow on from similar events in early 2018, are also designed to give people a chance to ask questions and raise their concerns.

According to the British Embassy, the events will address three main questions:

How will the UK exiting the EU affect your citizen’s rights as a UK national living in Switzerland and Liechtenstein?

What steps should you take before 29 March 2019?

How can you stay informed about the latest developments?

The free events will update UK nationals in Switzerland and Liechtenstein about the latest developments and include a question and answer session.

People wishing to attend will need to sign up on the UK government website here. You will need to provide your name and an email address.

This page also includes information on where and when the various events are taking place.

The British Embassy's announcement of the roadshows comes in the same week as the news that the UK and Swiss governments have signed off on trade and aviation agreements designed to reduce the impact of Brexit on bilateral relations between the two countries.

