Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

1.4 million parcels a day: record Christmas for Swiss Post

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 December 2018
16:54 CET+01:00
switzerlandpostchristmasfestivepresentsmail

Share this article

1.4 million parcels a day: record Christmas for Swiss Post
photogearch/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
27 December 2018
16:54 CET+01:00
Swiss Post, Switzerland’s postal service, sorted and delivered a record 1.4 million parcels every day in the week before Christmas.

This figure represents an increase on last year’s 1.3 million parcels per day.

Experts say this is due to the growing popularity of online shopping.

With 8.4 million people living in Switzerland, this means that 1 in 6 citizens had a parcel delivered during the last week before Christmas. 

But despite the busiest time coming in the week before Christmas, Swiss Post also sorted through 1 million packages a day in the weeks beforehand.

Since Black Friday, on November 23, Swiss Post says it has delivered some 25 million parcels and more than 400 million letters.

To compensate for the sudden spike, all available staff in three of the biggest Swiss Post sorting centres (Frauenfeld in Thurgau, Härkigen in Solothurn and Daillens in Vaud) have been working extra shifts on Saturdays for the last five weeks.

Swiss Post has expanded its sorting system in the past few years to further help it cope with such high numbers of parcels. 

It is also currently working on the construction of three new regional sorting centres in Ticino, Valais and Graubünden.

switzerlandpostchristmasfestivepresentsmail
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The Swiss stories that made international headlines in 2018
  2. Fired-up Federer hoping for another 'crazy good' season
  3. Official recognition for Jura-based French dialect

From our sponsors

Why 2019 is a great year to live abroad

Around 50 million people live outside their native countries, enticed by the many benefits of expatriation. Such an upheaval isn’t without its challenges but as we approach 2019, an expat survey* suggests there’s never been a better time to live abroad.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. The Swiss stories that made international headlines in 2018
  2. Fired-up Federer hoping for another 'crazy good' season
  3. Official recognition for Jura-based French dialect

Discussion forum

27/12
So how much would you pay for a jar of Nutella
27/12
Magic of SwissPost..
27/12
La Redoute Scam
27/12
Moving to Switzerland
27/12
Changing plugs on imported appliances..help
27/12
Both parents sick with gastro, help at home...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/12
Individual and Couple Counseling for English speakers
17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
16/12
Pet and House Sitting in Zurich & Lake Zurich
15/12
New Year's eve - "The French Can Can" revue
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Bern
View all notices
Post a new notice