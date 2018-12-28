Entire Swiss ski resort up for grabs in one-off competition

Ever wanted an entire ski resort just to yourself? Well, now’s your chance!

The Fideriser Heubergen ski resort is running a unique competition that will see the winner enjoy an entire ski resort - including 15km of slopes, Switzerland’s longest toboggan run (12km), three mountain houses, a hotel and 76 employees - completely to themselves and up to 999 of their friends – 222 of which can stay overnight.

The prize is said to be worth at least 100,000 Swiss francs (89,000 Euros) and the organising resort believes it is the first of its kind in Switzerland.

“We want to offer something special that is tailored to our area,” said Henrik Vetsch, managing director of the canton Graubünden resort, to 20 Minuten.

The competition is free and open to everybody. It runs until December 30th. To take part, contestants must simply fill in a form to enter.

The eventual winner will be given access to the resort from 4PM on Sunday 13th January until the same time on Monday 14th January.

So far, around 1,000 people have entered.

Win win

As well as offering guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy the slopes on their own, Mr Vetsch said the competition was a good way of showing off what the resort has to offer while competing with the prices of rivals.

“With this competition, we are countering the pricing policy of many providers,” said Mr Vetsch.

“But we do not want to lock the resort down on a weekend as this would be unfair to our season ticket holders or chalet owners.”

As well as the slopes, the winner will have access to the ski lifts and an illuminated piste. They will be transported to and from the slopes and given breakfast too.

You can get a look at what to expect in the resort's promotional video below.