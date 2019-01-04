Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Separate avalanches claim two lives in Switzerland

4 January 2019
14:13 CET+01:00
A rescue service helicopter in Flumserberg, where one man was killed in an avalanche this week
4 January 2019
14:13 CET+01:00
Separate avalanches have claimed the lives of two men in Switzerland this week.

The men, 56 and 31, were caught in avalanches and, despite being rescued, succumbed to injuries and later died in hospital.

Swiss authorities have placed several areas on high avalanche risk following these incidents and others said to be due to dangerous weather conditions.

The 56-year-old was skiing with a companion in Flumserberg, a popular ski destination in canton St Gallen (east Switzerland), on Thursday 3 January when a snow slab came loose and engulfed him.

A woman who had seen the incident alerted authorities immediately and a rescue search involving cantonal police, alpine rescue services, the fire brigade and several specially trained dogs was launched.

The man was recovered, then transported by helicopter to hospital where he died. His companion was unhurt.

The 31-year-old snowboarder was carried away by an avalanche in Davos, canton Graubünden in southeast Switzerland, on Thursday.

Companions managed to dig him out of the snow but he also passed away in hospital, according to a police press release.

A second avalanche in the Davos region later on the same day saw another break their thigh bone.

Both Davos and Flumerberg are regarded as areas with a high risk of dangerous avalanches.

Authorities in canton Uri also reported avalanches on Thursday. A 55-year-old man escaped without injury while a 43-year-old woman was flown to hospital.

Heavy storms before Christmas are believed to have played a role in the avalanches.

 

