Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Lime e-scooters pulled from Zurich and Basel after accidents

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 January 2019
10:25 CET+01:00
sharing economyscootersbicycles

Share this article

Lime e-scooters pulled from Zurich and Basel after accidents
Lime scooters in Paris. File photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 January 2019
10:25 CET+01:00
US firm Lime is temporarily removing all of its 550 electric scooters from the streets of Zurich and Basel because of a technical defect which may have caused several accidents in recent months.

"We are looking at the evidence. Until the situation has been investigated, we have decided to take all of our e-scooters off the streets of Zurich and Basel. We are looking at each scooter and the software," a spokesperson for the company told Swiss news site Watson.

The Lime app shows that no scooters are currently available in the two cities.

The decision to pull the scooters comes after a series of incidents in which the front brakes of the scooters were allegedly automatically activated when they reached their full speed of around 24kph.

This has led to a number of incidents in which people have ended up in hospital, according to Watson.

In the most serious case, a doctor suffered a complicated elbow fracture while in another incident a man had his shoulder dislocated and was taken to the University Hospital Zurich by ambulance, the news site reported.

In addition to its scooters, Lime also has a fleet of around 500 bicycles in Zurich.

However, the bike sharing concept in Switzerland has not been without its speed bumps. Last year, the company charged with overseeing the oBike service in Zurich called on the public to help locate and remove all of its bicycles after the Singapore-based firm filed for bankruptcy.

sharing economyscootersbicycles
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Here's what changes in Switzerland in 2019
  2. Swiss winter kicks off with heavy snowfall in many areas
  3. Unemployment: Swiss jobless rate lowest in a decade
  4. How Switzerland is shedding light on art gifts with possible Nazi ties
  5. 'For Indians, the silence in Switzerland can be deafening'

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Here's what changes in Switzerland in 2019
  2. Swiss winter kicks off with heavy snowfall in many areas
  3. Unemployment: Swiss jobless rate lowest in a decade
  4. How Switzerland is shedding light on art gifts with possible Nazi ties
  5. 'For Indians, the silence in Switzerland can be deafening'

Discussion forum

09/01
Swiss credit cards - air miles, reward points?
09/01
How is bonus (13th month salary) handled for...
09/01
The Migros credit card
09/01
Education reinforcement at home
09/01
Liftshare from Munich to Zh
09/01
Signing tax return for someone else?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

05/01
Skype English Lessons
25/12
Individual and Couple Counseling for English speakers
17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
16/12
Pet and House Sitting in Zurich & Lake Zurich
15/12
New Year's eve - "The French Can Can" revue
28/11
Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw in Geneva
View all notices
Post a new notice