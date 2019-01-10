Avalanche crashes into hotel in eastern Switzerland

Eyewitnesses said they heard a huge noise before snow piled into the restaurant of the Hotel Säntis (pictured).

A hotel in eastern Switzerland was hit by an avalanche on Thursday with police saying several people had received medical treatment.

The avalanche hit the restaurant of the Hotel Säntis in Schwägalp in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden.

One eyewitness told regional daily St Galler Tagblatt that he and his wife had arrived at the hotel around 3pm and had gone to the restaurant area to have a beer and read the newspapers.

Er kam mit dem Schrecken davon: Ein Mann, der den Lawinenniedergang auf der Schwägalp hautnah erlebte, erzählt. https://t.co/1kdWDbzVNr — Tagblatt.ch (@tagblatt_ch) January 10, 2019

The couple took a seat by the window and then saw snow swirling around. At first the man thought snow was falling from the roof.

“Then there was a huge noise and snow piled into the back of the restaurant,” he said.

The man, who preferred to remain anonymous, said there were only a few people in the restaurant at the time the avalanche struck. He said one person had suffered an arm injury and that at least one person needed to be dug out of the snow.

In a statement issued early on Thursday evening, cantonal police in Appenzell Ausserrhoden confirmed they had received notice of an avalanche at Schwägalp shortly at 4.30pm.

Initial investigations suggested the avalanche had come down from a slope opposite the Säntis Hotel and had struck cars and part of the hotel restaurant.

The restaurant at the Hotel Säntis.

Police said several people had been injured but that the number of people affected and the nature of the injuries remained unknown.

People had been treated for injuries and shock, the force said.

Police and rescue services were now focusing their efforts on the search for people who might be missing in the wake of the avalanche, the statement added.

The Hotel Säntis is at the foot of the mountain of the Säntis mountain – the highest peak in eastern Switzerland's Alpstein massif.

Snowy conditions in the eastern Swiss canton on St Gallen have caused 45 accidents since Wednesday, St Gallen cantonal police said.

In the last 72 hours, between 50 and 90 centimetres of new snow has fallen in the Alps in eastern Switzerland and in northern Graubünden, according to the SRF Meteo.