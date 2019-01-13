Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Six Swiss nationals die in road crash in northern Sweden

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 January 2019
13:25 CET+01:00
accidentcrashbus

Share this article

Six Swiss nationals die in road crash in northern Sweden
The accident took place near the northern Swedish town of Kiruna. File photo: AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 January 2019
13:25 CET+01:00
Six Swiss nationals were killed in a road accident in Sweden's far north when the minibus they were in collided with a truck, Swedish police and Swiss officials said on Sunday.
The cause of the accident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday near the town of Kiruna, was not yet known, Swedish police said.
 
Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed in a statement that the six dead were Swiss nationals, and that a seventh Swiss person in the minibus was injured.
 
Switzerland's Regional Consular Centre in Stockholm was in contact with local authorities while staff from the centre had travelled to the site of the accident to support the families of the victims, the ministry said.
 
 
All of the victims were born in the 1990s, Swedish police said.
 
Swiss news site 20 Minuten reported that the passengers in the minibus were a group of men between the ages of 20 and 30. Most of them were from Switzerland's Bernese Oberland region.
 
The men are thought to have been on their way home from a holiday lasting a number of weeks during which they had wanted to see the Northern Lights, according to the Swiss site.
 
"The families have been informed but official identification of the bodies has not yet been completed," Swedish police said, according to 20 Minuten.
 
According to Swedish media reports, the minibus crossed over into oncoming traffic in a curve and collided head-on with a heavy truck carrying a load of iron ore.
 
The truck driver was not injured.
 
The Kiruna region in the Arctic Circle, which lies some 1,200 kilometres north of Stockholm, is popular with tourists seeking out pristine wilderness, the Northern Lights, and a nearby ice hotel.
accidentcrashbus
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Clean-up begins after avalanche crashes into hotel in eastern Switzerland
  2. Second Swiss citizen arrested in connection with Scandinavian hiker murders
  3. Glance around Switzerland: Swiss Guards on the run, SBB taken to court, 111th birthday and angry neighbours
  4. Trump cancels visit to WEF meeting in Davos
  5. QUIZ: How well do you know Zurich?

From our sponsors

Are you as adventurous as this Nordic couple at Christmas?

Icelanders Thorunn and Sindri live in Sweden but won't be flying back to their home country for Christmas. Find out where the adventurous couple will be heading instead!

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Clean-up begins after avalanche crashes into hotel in eastern Switzerland
  2. Second Swiss citizen arrested in connection with Scandinavian hiker murders
  3. Glance around Switzerland: Swiss Guards on the run, SBB taken to court, 111th birthday and angry neighbours
  4. Trump cancels visit to WEF meeting in Davos
  5. QUIZ: How well do you know Zurich?

Discussion forum

13/01
Englishforum security breach?
13/01
New VAT rules for items coming in from outside...
13/01
International School of Zürich, kids ages 8&13.
13/01
Calling all income tax experts
13/01
Sofa, bed and TV Stand
13/01
Where to get someone who works with gas
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/01
A feast of Irish music
10/01
Chess player wanted
05/01
Skype English Lessons
25/12
Individual and Couple Counseling for English speakers
17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
16/12
Pet and House Sitting in Zurich & Lake Zurich
View all notices
Post a new notice