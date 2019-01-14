Peak luxury: Switzerland's most idyllic ski hotels

The Omnia. Photo: Booking.com

As powder hunters eagerly anticipate the 2020 opening of Audemars Piguet Hôtel des Horlogers, the Swiss hotel with a rooftop piste, we’ve got some top alternatives to tide you over while you wait it out.

1. The Omnia, Zermatt

This glass-fronted mountain lodge demands to be looked at, perched on a rock 45 metres above Zermatt.

Even the keenest of skiers will find it hard to peel themselves away from the hotel, whether that’s in favour of seeking refuge in the indoor/outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi overlooking the Matterhorn or kicking back in The Cavern, the man-made glass cave carved into the mountain’s cliffside.

It’s like a hyperactive reimagining of the Ultimate Den, floating over water and rigged up with a full sound system. The area gives you a slick space in which to watch films, have a dinner party, or simply mentally replay your snowy escapades from the day just gone.

Rooms start from 453CHF a night.

2. Boutique Hotel Glacier, Grindelwald

Serving up a true alpine experience is Boutique Hotel Glacier.

Nestled in the Bernese Alps, the hotel’s design brings the outside inside – from icicle lights and powder grey and blue colouring to earthy, natural materials and a log sauna. Given the on-brand interiors you’d be hard-pressed to forget where you are – but if you do, a simple look out of the window at the Eiger north face views will quickly remind you.

The hotel professes “a love of the ice and mountains found right on our doorstep,” and gives you plenty of opportunity to sample your surroundings. Whether in the open-air spa or in the restaurant which serves fresh, locally sourced, seasonal dishes, you’re never far from nature.

For the full experience, book the Honeymoon suite and enjoy the mountain air the most indulgent way: from the comfort of your private al fresco hot tub.

Rooms start from 392CHF a night.

3. Tschuggen Grand Hotel, Arosa

Counting itself among the 450-strong elite that is The Leading Hotels of the World cohort, Tschuggen takes luxury very seriously.

The hotel sits 5,906 feet above sea level, so stepping into the hotel you already feel like you’ve been elevated to new heights. And that’s before you’ve even sampled from the Michelin-starred restaurant, received a massage in the hotel’s “wellness oasis,” or luxuriated in your Carlo Rampazzi-decorated bedroom.

Skiing purists, stop reading now – being strapped onto two planks is far from the only way to enjoy the snow at Tschuggen; also on the menu are frozen lake horse racing, curling, ice skating, and Nordic hiking.

Plus, if the hotel’s altitude doesn’t cut it for you, you can always ascend to headier heights – hang gliding and hot air balloon journeys are up for grabs, for some impressive views over the Graubünden mountains.

Rooms start from 368CHF a night.

4. W Verbier, Verbier

W Verbier is W Hotels’ first foray into ski resorts – but, despite, the snowy backdrop, the hotel stays true to the chain’s urban roots. There’s a resident DJ providing the soundtrack to guests’ après ski and indoor/outdoor heated pools for festive pool parties – or, more sedate swims.

Forget its relative recent 2014 entry into the ski market, W Verbier has already got some serious accolades under its belt – most recently winning the World’s Ski Awards’ ‘World’s Best Ski Hotel 2018’.

With six chalets in the centre of Verbier, each room has its own balcony; a natural spot to sit and assess the snow. And when you decide to venture out onto the slopes, you don’t have far to go; the central ski lift is just steps (or skis) away.

Rooms start from 545CHF a night.

5. HUUS Gstaad, Gstaad

If staying right on the slopes isn’t a priority, HUUS Gstaad is a luxury 'home away from home' option that’s set slightly away from the main resort action.

The interiors are designed purely with enjoyment in mind – plush sofas, an expansive cocktail list, an in-house (or should that be in-HUUS?) DJ, and on-site spa.

But just because the hotel isn't in the centre of the resort doesn’t mean that you’ve got carte blanche to spend your time at HUUS throwing back negronis with wild abandon and lying prostrate on the opulent velvet armchairs. The hotel offers mountain biking, hiking and climbing and guided mountain walking – all free, so there’s really no excuse for excessive lounging.

And if the slopes start to call, multiple ski stations are a short drive away and you can come running – or rather, driving, in one of the three complimentary Range Rovers available to HUUS guests.

Rooms start from 199CHF a night.

6. Lenkerhof Gourmet Spa Resort, Lenk

Spa by name and spa by nature, this hotel’s built around water – both frozen and running. With its own ‘sulphur pool’ (more appealing than it sounds) going back nearly 350 years, a dip in the water is said to alleviate a whole host of ailments, from skin conditions to muscle pain.

To really get the blood pumping, guests can choose to alternate between the Finnish sauna and ice grotto – maybe even making a stop off in the sulphur cave, to breathe in some healing sulphur air. If you’re feeling brave.

After being around so much liquid, you might want to indulge in something a little more solid – and you’re in luck; the hotel’s (three) restaurants serve up everything from haute cuisine to everyday favourites.

Rooms start from 249CHF a night.

7. Riffelalp Resort 2222m, Zermatt

Giving the full Alps experience, Riffelalp Resort 2222m is – as the name nods to – high up in the mountains. And if that doesn’t scratch your high altitude itch, the hotel has a guided hiking programme, which will see you scramble to the top of the 4164m Breithorn glaciered mountain.

The ski-in ski-out hotel also provides for those who want to observe their surroundings in a more languid way. It plays host to “Europe’s highest wellness centre,” featuring an outdoor pool looking over the Matterhorn.

And the mountain views start before you even arrive at the hotel with a train that will bring you straight to the front doors through the winding mountains around Zermatt.

But it’s not just heights and sights – with no fewer than three restaurants at Riffelalp, prepare yourself to spend some significant time debating where to go for your evening fondue.

Rooms start from 465CHF a night.

8. Suvretta House, St Moritz

At Suvretta House, St Moritz’s only ski-to-door hotel, it’s easy to feel that you’ve fallen back into a bygone era of glitz and glamour.

Hidden away in its own fairy tale-style forest, the off-the-beaten-path location makes it feel exclusive – as does the fact that the hotel has its own private ski lifts to bring you to the main pistes. None of the usual jostling for a seat or suffering the indignity of being shunted onto a lift with strangers.

But the glamour of the hotel, which opened in 1912, is understated and classic, as opposed to showy. It takes its 5-star status seriously, maintaining an olden-day sophistication that’s hard to fake. Traditions hold weight here – the hotel’s restaurants enforce dress codes and there are liveried drivers on hand to do pick-ups and drop-offs.

That said, traditions are always evolving, and the hotel’s not averse to adopting new ones – which means that snow yoga is now very much on the agenda.

Rooms start from 340CHF a night.