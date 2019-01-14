Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Switzerland's SBB sets sights on hi-tech flying taxi service 

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 January 2019
10:55 CET+01:00
sbb

Share this article

Switzerland's SBB sets sights on hi-tech flying taxi service 
German firm Lilium already has a prototype of its electric vertical take-off and landing jets.
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 January 2019
10:55 CET+01:00
Switzerland's national rail company (the SBB) wants to roll out a fully-electric flying taxi service alongside its more traditional services but not everyone is thrilled by the idea.

The SBB has signed a memorandum of understanding with German firm Lilium which would see the two companies working together to introduce the service in Switzerland. 

The flying taxis could provide fast links between major train stations and destinations such as airports, congress venues or outlying city suburbs, according to Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung

Lilium already has a prototype of the space-age electric vertical take-off and landing jet that could be used for the service. The taxi takes off like a helicopter but then flies like an aeroplane. It has a range of 300 kilometres and can cover this distance in an hour. 

While the details of the SBB–Lilium deal are yet to be thrashed out, the SBB believes the flying taxi service could be a valuable addition to its range of transport services, noting that individually-tailored mobility options will be key in future. 

But sources within the Federal Office for Transport are not exactly thrilled that the SBB is heading down a road which could see it become a regional airline of sorts.

Ministry insiders told SonntagsZeitung the SBB had its priorities wrong and should be focusing on issues like low profitability, increasing issues with late trains and problems with new trains. 

The SBB has come under fire in recent times over its new double-decker FV-Dosto trains with Inclusion Handicap, the umbrella organisation for disability groups in Switzerland, arguing the trains do meet the needs of people with disabilities. 

Meanwhile, Liberals MP Thierry Burkart expressed his irritation with the idea that a subsidised firm charged with overseeing the Swiss rail network was “operating in a completely different area.” 

Read also: Europe´s first-ever Hyperloop test track to be built in Swiss canton of Valais

sbb
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Clean-up begins after avalanche crashes into hotel in eastern Switzerland
  2. Second Swiss citizen arrested in connection with Scandinavian hiker murders
  3. Glance around Switzerland: Swiss Guards on the run, SBB taken to court, 111th birthday and angry neighbours
  4. Six Swiss nationals die in road crash in northern Sweden
  5. Swiss pharmacies want to sell medical and recreational marijuana

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Clean-up begins after avalanche crashes into hotel in eastern Switzerland
  2. Second Swiss citizen arrested in connection with Scandinavian hiker murders
  3. Glance around Switzerland: Swiss Guards on the run, SBB taken to court, 111th birthday and angry neighbours
  4. Six Swiss nationals die in road crash in northern Sweden
  5. Swiss pharmacies want to sell medical and recreational marijuana

Discussion forum

14/01
Got health insurance, didn't inform Zurich,...
14/01
Calling all income tax experts
14/01
What will happen to our assets when we kick...
14/01
Wealth tax declaration: Swiss resident (UK...
14/01
Red tape for babysitting from my home in Valais
14/01
Are you vaccinated against measles?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/01
A feast of Irish music
10/01
Chess player wanted
05/01
Skype English Lessons
25/12
Individual and Couple Counseling for English speakers
17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
16/12
Pet and House Sitting in Zurich & Lake Zurich
View all notices
Post a new notice