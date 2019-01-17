Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swiss producer makes pink cheese for Chinese market

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 January 2019
10:07 CET+01:00
cheesefood

Share this article

Swiss producer makes pink cheese for Chinese market
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 January 2019
10:07 CET+01:00
A cheesemaker in eastern Switzerland’s Toggenburg region has produced a pink cheese for a customer in China.

The award-winning Stadlemann cheese factory in the town of Ganterschwil spent seven months developing the unusual-looking cheese known as Pink Queen after a customer in Hong Kong requested an authentic Swiss cheese – but in pink. 

The Pink Queen is described as a mild cheese created especially with Asian tastes in mind. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#pinkkaese #swisscheesefactory #pinkqueen #cheese #cheesefabrikation #ganterschwil

A post shared by Swiss Cheese Factory (@swiss_cheese_factory) on

“The biggest challenge was finding a natural colourant that didn’t alter the maturation process of the cheese,” cheesemaker Jürg Stadelmann told Swiss news site 20 Minuten

Initial attempts with beetroot and strawberry didn’t work but finally a solution was found that didn’t affect the taste, Stadelmann explained. 

What that solution is, the cheesemaker won’t say, out of fear competitors could copy the idea. 

Read also: 15 facts you may not have known about Swiss cheese

Stadelmann went on to say there are currently no plans to make cheeses in other colours. 

“We are just happy that the cheese came out well and met our quality standards,” he said. 

In an interview with regional radio station FM1, Stadelmann said there had already been interest from restaurants in Switzerland who had told him the cheese looked and tasted great. 

The cheesemaker told FM1 that there had been no reaction yet from the customer in Hong Kong as the cheese was still on its way there.

Read also: Cheesy music: Swiss experiment with sound to make cheese tastier 

cheesefood
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain
  2. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  3. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  4. Switzerland's SBB sets sights on hi-tech flying taxi service 
  5. Swiss town's population and hundreds of tourists cut off by heavy snowfall

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain
  2. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  3. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  4. Switzerland's SBB sets sights on hi-tech flying taxi service 
  5. Swiss town's population and hundreds of tourists cut off by heavy snowfall

Discussion forum

17/01
Negotiating purchase price?
17/01
Unexpected registered letter
17/01
Cold Email / Spontan Bewerbung
17/01
Is it legally ok to change the date of room...
17/01
Amazing landscapes or towns in Switzerland?
17/01
Cancelling cable connection after getting a fibre
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
11/01
A feast of Irish music
10/01
Chess player wanted
05/01
Skype English Lessons
25/12
Individual and Couple Counseling for English speakers
17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
View all notices
Post a new notice