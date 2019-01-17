Swiss producer makes pink cheese for Chinese market

A cheesemaker in eastern Switzerland’s Toggenburg region has produced a pink cheese for a customer in China.

The award-winning Stadlemann cheese factory in the town of Ganterschwil spent seven months developing the unusual-looking cheese known as Pink Queen after a customer in Hong Kong requested an authentic Swiss cheese – but in pink.

“The biggest challenge was finding a natural colourant that didn’t alter the maturation process of the cheese,” cheesemaker Jürg Stadelmann told Swiss news site 20 Minuten.

Initial attempts with beetroot and strawberry didn’t work but finally a solution was found that didn’t affect the taste, Stadelmann explained.

What that solution is, the cheesemaker won’t say, out of fear competitors could copy the idea. Read also: 15 facts you may not have known about Swiss cheese

Stadelmann went on to say there are currently no plans to make cheeses in other colours.

“We are just happy that the cheese came out well and met our quality standards,” he said.

In an interview with regional radio station FM1, Stadelmann said there had already been interest from restaurants in Switzerland who had told him the cheese looked and tasted great.