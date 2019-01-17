Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Theresa May latest WEF no-show as Brexit crisis bites

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 January 2019
20:16 CET+01:00
wefdavos

Share this article

Theresa May latest WEF no-show as Brexit crisis bites
Theresa May has just had (another) week to forget. Photo: PRU/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 January 2019
20:16 CET+01:00
UK Prime Minister Theresa May will not be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos this month, a British government spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Instead, May will be focusing on the political crisis at home after a week in which her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement was overwhelming rejected by British lawmakers and she narrowly survived a vote of no-confidence launched by the opposition Labour party.

By passing on the chance to attend the WEF meeting in Davos, May is joining a club of non-attendees that includes fellow embattled political leaders Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron.

The US president, who announced last week there would be no reprise of his 2018 visit to the Swiss ski resort, is currently engaged in a stand-off with Democratic MPs in the congress over funding for his much-touted wall along the US–Mexico border — a battle which has resulted in the longest-ever government shutdown in US history.

Meanwhile, the French president is also beset with problems as he attempts to deal with the so-called 'yellow vests' protest movement. A tenth day of national protests is set for Saturday

But the WEF meeting in Davos won't be short of big names. On the guest list are Brazil's new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and German Chancellor Angela Merkel along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Read also: Switzerland ramps up preparations for no-deal Brexit

wefdavos
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  2. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  3. Swiss town's population and hundreds of tourists cut off by heavy snowfall
  4. Swedish skier killed in avalanche in Swiss canton of Valais
  5. Ski patroller killed by avalanche in Swiss canton of Valais

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  2. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal
  3. Swiss town's population and hundreds of tourists cut off by heavy snowfall
  4. Swedish skier killed in avalanche in Swiss canton of Valais
  5. Ski patroller killed by avalanche in Swiss canton of Valais

Discussion forum

17/01
Pull a cable from one flat to another?
17/01
Police powers
17/01
Is Jan 2nd a Zurich official Holiday
17/01
Unexpected registered letter
17/01
UK Pension - Winter fuel payment
17/01
Fast way to arrange insurance
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
11/01
A feast of Irish music
10/01
Chess player wanted
05/01
Skype English Lessons
25/12
Individual and Couple Counseling for English speakers
17/12
2 bedroom furnished flat for rent in Ferney-Voltaire
View all notices
Post a new notice