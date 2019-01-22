Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

IN PICTURES: 15 photos to make you fall in love with the Swiss winter

22 January 2019
A winter landscape in Chavannes-les-Forts in the canton of Fribourg. Photo: AFP
22 January 2019
Snow, ice, blue skies, silent forests: there are so many reasons to love Switzerland in winter, as these beautiful images show.

1) A bench with a view on Mount Rigi in central Switzerland

2) Monday night's stunning full moon, as seen from Zurich

3) The melancholy pleasures of winter on Lake Geneva (or Lac Léman)

4) A forested valley in Switzerland's Italian-speaking canton of Ticino

5) Sunset in Lugano, Ticino

6) A frozen Tinguely Fountain in front of the amazing Tinguely museum in Basel

7) The upper Engadin valley in the canton of Graubünden

8) Skiing in Gstaad in the Berner Oberland region

9) The remote Val Roseg valley in the canton of Graubünden

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There is absolutely nothing here. Nothing but breathtaking, pristine nature. Val Roseg is a high-alpine side valley in the Engadin. It is nearly unsettlingly calm and remote, which is surprising given its proximity to tourist favourite @stmoritz. It’s not difficult to get to, either, with a well-connected hiking trail leading from @pontresina_engadin to the depths of the valley. Follow that trail and you’ll find yourself surrounded by mountains, a peaceful stream and total silence, broken only by the odd carriage trundling past. We can’t really give you any more specific tips on what to see and do here, as Val Roseg is the attraction in itself. Thanks for the photo, @thoma.sito!

A post shared by Switzerland Tourism (@myswitzerland) on

10) The end of a beautiful winter day in Wichtrach in the canton of Bern

11) Close encounters of the animal kind in Geneva

12) The wonderful Lake Cauma in Flims, in the canton of Graubünden

13) A stunning view of the Yverdon-les-Bains area in the canton of Vaud

14) Here, the Matterhorn mountain can been seen in the distance from Zermatt, canton Valais

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Travelling leaves you speechless and then turns you into a storyteller. . . . . . #switzerland🇨🇭❤️ #winterinswiss #swisswinters #switzerlanddiary #swissvacations #switzerland_bestpics #exploreswitzerland🇨🇭 #visitswitzerland🇨🇭 #visitswitzerland_places #visitswitzerland_xmas #switzerlandwonderland🇨🇭❤️ #switzerlanddestinations #inlovewithswitzerland💕 #inlovewithswitzerlan #switzerlandtourismus #zermatt🇨🇭 #zermattvillage #justgoshootbestfhoto #instagoodmyphotos😍🍓 #instagoodmyphotos😍🍓 #instagoodmyphotos😍🍓🍓❤ #instapassportport #passionpassporty #passionpassportl#exploreswitzerland🇨🇭 #valaistourisme #valaisswitzerland#holidayinswitzerland

A post shared by Dita 💃💃💞💞 (@my_little_wonderwall1) on

15) Cycling on dry tracks in the canton of Ticino in winter

wintersnowpictures
