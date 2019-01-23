Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Iran summons Swiss envoy over US arrest of journalist

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 January 2019
08:56 CET+01:00
irandiplomacyjournalism

Share this article

Iran summons Swiss envoy over US arrest of journalist
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
23 January 2019
08:56 CET+01:00
Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned the Swiss ambassador to Tehran to demand the unconditional and immediate release of a state television journalist detained in the United States.

Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said a note of complaint was issued to the ambassador for Switzerland over the "inhuman and discriminatory" detention of Iranian citizen and Press TV reporter Marzieh Hashemi.

The Swiss embassy in Tehran handles US interests in the Islamic republic after the two countries broke off relations following the 1979 Islamic revolution.

"Her immediate and unconditional release was demanded" at the meeting with the ambassador, Ghasemi added.

US-born Hashemi, who works for Iran's English-language Press TV, was arrested on arrival at St Louis Lambert International Airport on January 13th, according to family and friends cited by Press TV.

Hashemi, a Muslim convert who changed her name from Melanie Franklin, had reportedly been visiting her ill brother and other family members.

A US court on Friday confirmed the arrest, saying her testimony was required over an unspecified case but that she was not accused of a crime.

At a hearing in Washington, a judge ordered the partial unsealing of an order on Hashemi.

The court said Hashemi was arrested on "a material arrest warrant" and would be let go after she gave testimony to a grand jury investigating unspecified "violations of US criminal law".

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday described the detention as a "political action" by the United States that "tramples on freedom of speech" and demanded she be set free.

Zarif said that since Hashemi was married to an Iranian she is considered as an Iranian national and "it is our duty to defend our citizens".

irandiplomacyjournalism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Davos 2019: What you need to know about 'the world's most exclusive business bash'
  2. One killed, two injured in Swiss avalanche
  3. Federer bats away 'changing of guard' talk after Australian Open defeat
  4. Davos 2019: Has the WEF actually made the world a better place?
  5. 'Full refunds could be possible on seriously late services': Swiss train boss

From our sponsors

Get real-world experience while you study at EU Business School

Having relevant work experience is essential for your CV but how do you acquire it, especially when you are a student? Simple: by learning by doing as is the norm for students at EU Business School. The Local caught up with one recent graduate who has reaped the benefits of an international education at EU Business School.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Davos 2019: What you need to know about 'the world's most exclusive business bash'
  2. One killed, two injured in Swiss avalanche
  3. Federer bats away 'changing of guard' talk after Australian Open defeat
  4. Davos 2019: Has the WEF actually made the world a better place?
  5. 'Full refunds could be possible on seriously late services': Swiss train boss

Discussion forum

23/01
Welt tax
23/01
How far can a company go in harrasing employees...
23/01
Snow Tyres in Switzerland
23/01
Selling good to the EU - Charge VAT?
23/01
Electrical cars, eco friendly driving, options...
23/01
Moving from London to CH for less money?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/01
A large studio in Crans-Montana
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
11/01
A feast of Irish music
10/01
Chess player wanted
05/01
Skype English Lessons
25/12
Individual and Couple Counseling for English speakers
View all notices
Post a new notice