Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Police recover Swiss Post drone that crashed into Lake Zurich

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 January 2019
19:03 CET+01:00
dronesswiss post

Share this article

Police recover Swiss Post drone that crashed into Lake Zurich
A file photo of the Matt
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 January 2019
19:03 CET+01:00
Police divers have retrieved a drone that fell into Lake Zurich on Friday while carrying blood samples from a clinic to a laboratory as part of a test project.

The divers recovered the drone on Monday. It was found at a depth of around 20 metres with an open parachute attached, Zurich police said in a statement.

The force also released footage of the recovery process, which can be seen in the tweet below.

The drone was carrying a 'non-relevant' blood sample (that is, one which had been previously analysed) in a bid to see whether flight conditions affected the sample.

Friday's flight was part of a year-long project during which Swiss Post, drone manufacturer Matternet, University Hospital Zurich (USZ) and the Irchel Campus of the University of Zurich (UZH) will look at the long-term viability of using autonomous drones.

The route taken by the drone on Friday. Image: Swiss Post

Other similar pilot projects have been carried out in Bern and Lugano without incident.

But Swiss Post have now said they will stop all drone flights in Zurich and Lugano until the causes of Friday’s crash have been established. 

The incident is a setback for the Post, which has long positioned itself at the forefront of drone technology.

In a statement announcing the Zurich test project in December, Swiss Post noted rapid transport was particularly important in the medical sector.

Read also: Drone comes withing 20 metres of colliding with plane in Zurich

dronesswiss post
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 14 mistakes foreigners make on moving to Switzerland
  2. From slowing growth to climate panic: hot topics at Davos 2019
  3. Switzerland and UK sign two new post-Brexit agreements

 

 

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 14 mistakes foreigners make on moving to Switzerland
  2. From slowing growth to climate panic: hot topics at Davos 2019
  3. Switzerland and UK sign two new post-Brexit agreements

Discussion forum

28/01
Hyphenated last name for CH-born baby
28/01
Only mobile phones, no more landline phones
28/01
AbGASP! (Price of Abgas certificate)
28/01
Sunrise Internet unlimited (1gbps) for 35 chf...
28/01
Chicken is the new Vegan!
28/01
Solid white line crossed
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/01
Music - Rondo Summer Academy in Blonay, Switzerland
18/01
A large studio in Crans-Montana
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
11/01
A feast of Irish music
10/01
Chess player wanted
05/01
Skype English Lessons
View all notices
Post a new notice