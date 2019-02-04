Driver killed in collision with stray horses on Swiss motorway

The car that collided with the horses near Wollerau. Photo: KAPO Zurich.

There has been another deadly accident on the A3 highway near Zurich.

A 53-year-old man died on February 3rd after colliding with two horses on the A3 motorway near the town of Wollerau in the Swiss canton of Schwyz, south of Zurich.

The accident occurred at around 4am yesterday morning, according to a report by the Zurich cantonal police (DE).

Emergency services were unable to revive the driver, who died at the site of the accident. The two horses were also killed on impact. It remains unclear why the horses were wondering across a busy motorway shortly before dawn.

The Zurich police and the public prosecutor in Limmattal-Albis have opened an investigation.

The A3 highway, which links Basel and Sargans (via Zurich), has been the site of several major accidents recently. In December, an Italian woman died and three others were seriously injured after a bus owned by a subsidiary of German company Flixbus crashed at 4.15 am on December 16th. Over 40 people were injured in that accident.

The 61-year-old bus driver died soon after from his injuries, following the December 16th crash.

Despite such unsettling incidents, the number of casualties caused by road accidents decreased during the first semester of 2018. 100 people were killed– the lowest death rate since records began in 1992. Just over 1,700 people were injured in road accidents on Swiss roads during the first six months of 2018 – down from 2017.

The figures for early 2018 represent the second lowest accident rate since the government began publishing records every six months 29 years ago, according to data from Switzerland's Federal Roads Office.

