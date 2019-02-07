Police appeal for witnesses after 66-year-old Swiss man attacked by dogs in Bern

The man was attacked by "several dogs," according to the cantonal police in Bern.

Police in Bern have issued a request for information from potential witnesses who may have details on a dog attack that occurred in the Marzilistrasse in Bern on Monday February 4th, according to a police statement.

A 66-year-old Swiss man was bitten and injured by a pack of dogs shortly before 3pm on the street in the south of Bern, the Swiss capital.

According to the police's initial findings, the man was on the road between the Marzilistrasse and the Aareuferweg walk when approached near the beach volleyball fields of Marzilis by several dogs. The man was attacked and suffered several injuries but was able to check himself in to a nearby hospital.

The statement did not specify what kind of dogs they were and if any people were also involved.

Bern police added that one man was in the vicinity at the time and are asking him, and any other witnesses, to come forward with information by calling: +41 31 634 41 11.

In 2017, a woman out jogging in Yvorne in the canton of Vaud, suffered wounds to her legs and an arm after being set upon by two Boxer dogs. One of the dogs knocked the 50-year-old to the ground and attacked her as the second Boxer joined in.

That time the woman was able to take refuge in her car parked nearby. She was later admitted to the CHUV hospital in Lausanne for treatment to her bites.

In that instance, police were able to trace the 70-year-old dog walker, who had fled the scene and claimed not to be the owner of the animals.

