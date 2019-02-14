Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Uber Eats food delivery service to launch in Zurich

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 February 2019
20:45 CET+01:00
uberfood delivery

Share this article

Uber Eats food delivery service to launch in Zurich
Coming soon to a Zurich street near you. File photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 February 2019
20:45 CET+01:00
People in Zurich will soon be able to use Uber's food delivery service, Uber Eats, the California-based company has confirmed.

The app-based service was launched in Geneva in November and a team is now working on introducing Uber Eats in Zurich, the company told Swiss business daily HandelsZeitung.

An exact date for the Zurich launch is not yet known.

Uber spokesperson Luisa Elster told HandelsZeitung that the service had been positively received by restaurants, delivery partners and customers in Geneva and that there had already been plenty of interest in the app in Zurich.

But the Geneva service hasn’t been without its critics. Like the Uber ride-sharing service, Uber Eats uses independent couriers who decide when and where they want to work, but who do not receive a minimum wage.

This has not gone down well with Geneva’s cantonal employment minister Mauro Poggia, who argues Uber Eats is an employer and that its couriers should be treated as full employees rather than independent contractors.

In a recent interview with Geneva daily Tribune de Genève, he called on the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs to take an official position on the matter.

In Geneva, couriers use bicycles or motor scooters to deliver food from 11am to 11pm, with items arriving within 30 minutes.

There is no minimum charge but there is delivery fee of 4.90 Swiss francs (around €4.30).

A similar system is expected to be introduced in Zurich.

uberfood delivery
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. From bugs to bears: top ten Swiss German romantic nicknames
  2. No mobiles: Swiss luxury resort imposes partial 'selfie ban' at infinity pool
  3. Eight things you need to know before renting in Switzerland
  4. Swiss canton wants to make parents pay if children speak poor German
  5. Swiss pond fishers give new meaning to concept of 'money laundering'

 

 

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. From bugs to bears: top ten Swiss German romantic nicknames
  2. No mobiles: Swiss luxury resort imposes partial 'selfie ban' at infinity pool
  3. Eight things you need to know before renting in Switzerland
  4. Swiss canton wants to make parents pay if children speak poor German
  5. Swiss pond fishers give new meaning to concept of 'money laundering'

Discussion forum

14/02
How a father can win a custody of his child
14/02
Dog door insert for sliding doors
14/02
Registering with the RAV without prior contributions
14/02
Lawyer subscription?
14/02
Solo Valentine!
14/02
Does anyone know where to send linens to be...
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

13/02
Part time Course Leaders sought
13/02
Try it out! Roller Derby in Basel
10/02
Accommodation required Veysonnaz
08/02
Looking for a Rental Canton de Vaud/Valais
06/02
Free English Conversation - Meet, Mingle and Speak!
05/02
Three Stories - Indian Dance theatre in English
View all notices
Post a new notice