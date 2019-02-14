Uber Eats food delivery service to launch in Zurich

Coming soon to a Zurich street near you. File photo: AFP

People in Zurich will soon be able to use Uber's food delivery service, Uber Eats, the California-based company has confirmed.

The app-based service was launched in Geneva in November and a team is now working on introducing Uber Eats in Zurich, the company told Swiss business daily HandelsZeitung.

An exact date for the Zurich launch is not yet known.

Uber spokesperson Luisa Elster told HandelsZeitung that the service had been positively received by restaurants, delivery partners and customers in Geneva and that there had already been plenty of interest in the app in Zurich.

But the Geneva service hasn’t been without its critics. Like the Uber ride-sharing service, Uber Eats uses independent couriers who decide when and where they want to work, but who do not receive a minimum wage.

This has not gone down well with Geneva’s cantonal employment minister Mauro Poggia, who argues Uber Eats is an employer and that its couriers should be treated as full employees rather than independent contractors.

In a recent interview with Geneva daily Tribune de Genève, he called on the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs to take an official position on the matter.

In Geneva, couriers use bicycles or motor scooters to deliver food from 11am to 11pm, with items arriving within 30 minutes.

There is no minimum charge but there is delivery fee of 4.90 Swiss francs (around €4.30).

A similar system is expected to be introduced in Zurich.