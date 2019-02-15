Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Switzerland to enjoy spring-like temperatures this weekend

George Mills
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 February 2019
18:27 CET+01:00
weatherspring

Share this article

Switzerland to enjoy spring-like temperatures this weekend
The fine weather conditions could continue up to March. File photo: AFP
George Mills
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
15 February 2019
18:27 CET+01:00
Temperatures in Switzerland could reach a spring-like 15C over the weekend as a high pressure system dominates weather across the country.

Switzerland has already been enjoying a respite from the winter in recent days, with frosty mornings giving way to relatively mild, bright afternoons.

There are other signs of spring's approach too, with many people out in their gardens pruning and cutting in readiness for the new season.

And the good weather looks set to continue over the weekend with highs of 10–15C possible and very little fog, according to private weather service Meteonews.

Temperatures at 2,000 metres will also be warm at 7-8C, meaning perfect skiing weather, although Meteonews spokesperson Klaus Marquardt said conditions on the pistes will be best in the morning while snow is still compact.

The good weather is set to last until at least the middle of next week. A brief rainy spell is then possible with temperatures dipping to a colder 7-8C.

But that should be followed by another high pressure system.

“Winter is on the defensive, and early spring is dominant. This is expected to last until at least the start of March,” said Marquardt.

 

weatherspring
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Country by country guide to how the rights of Britons will be affected
  2. From bugs to bears: top ten Swiss German romantic nicknames
  3. No mobiles: Swiss luxury resort imposes partial 'selfie ban' at infinity pool
  4. Eight things you need to know before renting in Switzerland
  5. Here's why the huge Swiss budget surplus is causing headaches

 

 

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Country by country guide to how the rights of Britons will be affected
  2. From bugs to bears: top ten Swiss German romantic nicknames
  3. No mobiles: Swiss luxury resort imposes partial 'selfie ban' at infinity pool
  4. Eight things you need to know before renting in Switzerland
  5. Here's why the huge Swiss budget surplus is causing headaches

Discussion forum

15/02
Valentine special, Migros new dildo range
15/02
Driving fine receivied in uk
15/02
Network over power adapters - wi-fi extenders
15/02
Anybody live up around St-Cergue (VD) ?
15/02
2018 EPFL Postdoc Salary !
15/02
EV and PHEV corner
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

13/02
Part time Course Leaders sought
13/02
Try it out! Roller Derby in Basel
10/02
Accommodation required Veysonnaz
08/02
Looking for a Rental Canton de Vaud/Valais
06/02
Free English Conversation - Meet, Mingle and Speak!
05/02
Three Stories - Indian Dance theatre in English
View all notices
Post a new notice