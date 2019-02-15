Switzerland to enjoy spring-like temperatures this weekend

The fine weather conditions could continue up to March. File photo: AFP

Temperatures in Switzerland could reach a spring-like 15C over the weekend as a high pressure system dominates weather across the country.

Switzerland has already been enjoying a respite from the winter in recent days, with frosty mornings giving way to relatively mild, bright afternoons.

There are other signs of spring's approach too, with many people out in their gardens pruning and cutting in readiness for the new season.

And the good weather looks set to continue over the weekend with highs of 10–15C possible and very little fog, according to private weather service Meteonews.

Temperatures at 2,000 metres will also be warm at 7-8C, meaning perfect skiing weather, although Meteonews spokesperson Klaus Marquardt said conditions on the pistes will be best in the morning while snow is still compact.

The good weather is set to last until at least the middle of next week. A brief rainy spell is then possible with temperatures dipping to a colder 7-8C.

But that should be followed by another high pressure system.

“Winter is on the defensive, and early spring is dominant. This is expected to last until at least the start of March,” said Marquardt.