Swiss police search for stolen man-sized steak

Police in the central Swiss canton took to Twitter on Sunday for help in finding the man-sized steak which usually stands outside the Grill-Bill restaurant in the town of Baar.
“We need your help. A few days ago, the 'Baar Cutlet’ was kidnapped,” the police tweet reads.
Wir brauchen eure Hilfe. Vor einigen Tagen wurde an der Blegistrasse das Baarer-Kotelett entführt. Dieses ist bei Wiederauffinden nicht zu braten, sondern bis zum Eintreffen der Polizei zu betreuen. Hinweise zum Verbleib des Koteletts an die Zuger Polizei, T 041 728 41 41. ^klfr pic.twitter.com/4QhC5qVAjN— Zuger Polizei (@ZugerPolizei) February 16, 2019
“If you find this, do not cook it – look after it until police turn up,” the message continues.
This is not the first time a giant, artificial meat product intended for advertising purposes has been stolen in Switzerland.
In 2014, a 2-metre tall bratwurst worth 1,000 francs was stolen from outside a butcher in eastern Switzerland’s Toggenburg region, according to Swiss news portal 20 Minuten.
The sausage was found months later floating in the Thur river.
Read also: 'Rubbish criminal' sentenced to two days in Swiss prison