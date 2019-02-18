Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swiss police search for stolen man-sized steak

18 February 2019
This is NOT the steak mentioned in the article. File photo: Depositphotos
18 February 2019
Police in the Swiss canton of Zug have called on the public to help them locate a huge plastic steak which was stolen recently.

Police in the central Swiss canton took to Twitter on Sunday for help in finding the man-sized steak which usually stands outside the Grill-Bill restaurant in the town of Baar.

“We need your help. A few days ago, the 'Baar Cutlet’ was kidnapped,” the police tweet reads.

“If you find this, do not cook it – look after it until police turn up,” the message continues.

This is not the first time a giant, artificial meat product intended for advertising purposes has been stolen in Switzerland.

In 2014, a 2-metre tall bratwurst worth 1,000 francs was stolen from outside a butcher in eastern Switzerland’s Toggenburg region, according to Swiss news portal 20 Minuten.

The sausage was found months later floating in the Thur river.

Read also: 'Rubbish criminal' sentenced to two days in Swiss prison

 

