Swiss police search for stolen man-sized steak

Police in the Swiss canton of Zug have called on the public to help them locate a huge plastic steak which was stolen recently.

Police in the central Swiss canton took to Twitter on Sunday for help in finding the man-sized steak which usually stands outside the Grill-Bill restaurant in the town of Baar.

“We need your help. A few days ago, the 'Baar Cutlet’ was kidnapped,” the police tweet reads.

Wir brauchen eure Hilfe. Vor einigen Tagen wurde an der Blegistrasse das Baarer-Kotelett entführt. Dieses ist bei Wiederauffinden nicht zu braten, sondern bis zum Eintreffen der Polizei zu betreuen. Hinweise zum Verbleib des Koteletts an die Zuger Polizei, T 041 728 41 41. ^klfr pic.twitter.com/4QhC5qVAjN — Zuger Polizei (@ZugerPolizei) February 16, 2019

“If you find this, do not cook it – look after it until police turn up,” the message continues.

This is not the first time a giant, artificial meat product intended for advertising purposes has been stolen in Switzerland.

In 2014, a 2-metre tall bratwurst worth 1,000 francs was stolen from outside a butcher in eastern Switzerland’s Toggenburg region, according to Swiss news portal 20 Minuten.

The sausage was found months later floating in the Thur river.

