Switzerland's 'mini spring' set to continue all week

18 February 2019
09:18 CET+01:00
weather

On the shores of Lake Constance on Sunday. Photo: The Local
18 February 2019
09:18 CET+01:00
Switzerland's spell of mild weather is set to continue until the end of the month although forecasters warn snow could always make a comeback in March.

Temperatures all over Switzerland passed the 10C mark on the weekend as the country continued to enjoy picture-postcard conditions.

The highest temperature was seen in Delémont in the canton of Jura, where the maximum was 17.5C on Sunday. That was even warmer than in Stabio (17.2C) in the canton of Ticino, which generally enjoys milder winters than the rest of the country. 

Meanwhile, the thermometer hit 15.8C in Basel yesterday, while it reached 15.1 in Zurich/Kloten.

And the fine weather conditions look set to continue in coming days.

According to private weather service Meteonews, the bright, warm condition will last until the end of the month.

This is a “very unusual event. It is extraordinary that the weather has stayed beautiful for this long,” said Meteonews spokesperson Roger Perret.

But Perret warned against packing away the winter jackets just yet, noting that snow is always possible in March.

Meanwhile, overnight temperatures remain decidedly wintery in some parts of Switzerland. La Brévine, known as the so-called ‘Swiss Siberia’ saw a temperature of -17C on Monday morning.

The weather forecast for the coming days from the official Swiss meteorological service. Image: MeteoSwiss

weather
