Police confirmed the injuries at a press conference on Tuesday evening but were unable to say whether more people had been buried by the avalanche which struck at 2.15pm.

According to regional daily Le Nouvelliste, numerous local sources had claimed that as many as ten to 12 people may have been hit by the avalanche.

But there has been no official confirmation of this.

“The only certainty is that there are no deaths at this stage,” said cantonal security chief Frédéric Favre during the press conference.

#LawinenniedergangCrans_Montana : 14:15 Lawinenniedergang Region Plaine-Morte - Rettungskräfte auf Platz - mehrere Personen mitgerissen - Informationen folgen - Kapo VS — Polizei Wallis (@PolizeiWallis) February 19, 2019

However, a large rescue operation continues for possible survivors who may remain buried under the snow.

Pierre Huguenin of the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research described the snow in the area as damp and dense.

"These kinds of conditions complicate search efforts," he told Le Temps newspaper.

According to statistics from his institute, after 15 minutes under an avalanche, the chances of survival are no more than 50 percent.

Crans-Montana's website had listed the risk of an avalanche at two on a scale that runs from one (lowest risk) to five.

As any possible further victims would have been on a designated ski slope, they we would be unlikely to have detector equipment to help rescue workers locate them.

The vast majority of deadly avalanches in the Alpine nation hit people skiing off-piste.

"We don't know yet whether the avalanche detached by itself or was set off by skiers, or a rockfall," Swiss avalanche expert Robert Bolognesi told the 20 Minutes news site.

Plaine-Morte, at an altitude of about 3,000 metres (9,800 feet), is the highest ski slope at Crans-Montana.