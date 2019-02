The plane is a single-pilot certified PC-24 jet produced by Swiss aerospace manufacturer Pilatus.

With seating for eight passengers and a maximal total range of 3,704 kilometres, the plane will mainly be used for government ministers' flights within Europe.

It features what Pilatus describes as "modern, white-grey livery". There is also a "striking" Swiss cross on the tail fin, while the words 'Swiss Air Force' (in English) can be seen on the side of the plane.

A PC-24 cockpit. Photo: Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

The Swiss Air Force will operate the plane, which is to be stationed at Bern Airport. It's military registration is T-786 while the aircraft's serial number is 121.

The plane was originally ordered back in 2014 with total costs at the time expected to be around 10 million Swiss francs (€8.8 million).

The new Swiss government PC-24, described by its manufacturer as a 'super versatile jet', will replace the US-made Cessna Citation Excel currently being used as Switzerland’s version of Air Force One.

A possible PC-24 cabin configuration. Photo: Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

Pilatus says the plane is designed to operate from short, paved and even unpaved runways, giving pilots access to almost 20,000 additional airports worldwide.

The manufacturer also says the plane has more cabin volume than jets, costing twice as much.

"I’m delighted the Swiss government opted for a Swiss product, and will travel aboard the PC-24 – the new 'Swiss Air Force One' – in the future!” said Pilatus Chairman Oscar J. Schwenk on Monday, during a ceremony in which the keys of the new PC-24 were handed to Swiss President Ueli Mauer.

Swiss President Ueli Maurer (left) with Pilatus Chairman Oscar J. Schwenk. Photo: Pilatus Aircraft Ltd