Acklom, who faces charges related to 20 fraud offences, arrived in the UK on Friday evening, British media reported.

His deportation came after the Swiss Federal Supreme court dismissed his claim that he should not be sent back to the UK because Brexit could mean that European human rights guarantees might cease to apply in the UK.

The court was not impressed and ruled the human rights situation in the UK was not a barrier to deportation, Swiss tabloid Blick reported.

Acklom was arrested in dramatic circumstances in the canton of Zurich last year after he jumped from a balcony at an apartment in Wädenswil to try and evade police.

He is accused of posing as a Swiss banker during a year-long relationship with Carolyn Woods, 61, during which he allegedly tricked her into lending him £850,000 (960,000 Swiss francs) for property development.

She said he told her the banking job was a cover and he was really an agent with Britain's foreign intelligence spy agency MI6, according to a statement from the National Crime Agency.

A Europe-wide manhunt was launched when he disappeared.

Acklom was traced first to Spain and then to Switzerland, where he was arrested, living under a fake name with his wife and two children.