Swiss government snubs move to scrap 'blasphemy' law

<p>The government's statement came after Green Liberal MP Beat Flach said a clause in the penal code which makes blasphemy punished by a fine had no place <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190211/geneva-votes-to-ban-religious-symbols-on-public-employees">in a 'secular and liberal' state</a> and limited free speech.</p><p>Under the <a href="https://www.admin.ch/opc/en/classified-compilation/19370083/index.html#a261" target="_blank">article in question</a>, any person "who publicly and maliciously insults or mocks the religious convictions of others, and in particularly their belief in God" can be fined.</p><p>In addition, fines can also be imposed on any person "who maliciously prevents, disrupts or publicly mocks an act of worship" or "who maliciously desecrates a place or object that is intended for a religious ceremony or an act of worship".</p><p>But in a motion (<a href="https://www.parlament.ch/de/ratsbetrieb/suche-curia-vista/geschaeft?AffairId=20184344" target="_blank">here in German</a>) put before the Swiss parliament, Flach said the article meant that religious belief could not be criticised to the same degree as other world views.</p><p>He also argued that people's right to freely practice their religion was guaranteed by other Swiss legislation including provisions outlawing incitement to racial hatred or discrimination.</p><p>He went on to point out that countries including Ireland, Malta and France had already struck blasphemy clauses from their books.</p><p>But the Swiss government came out in defence of the fines for attacks on religion.</p><p>It noted that while the Swiss constitution guarantees freedom of expression, and this was of "central importance" in a free state, there were also limits to such expression and that it had to be exercised with responsibility.</p><p>The executive also argued that the clause in the penal code outlawed only the most serious attacks on religious freedom – which is also guaranteed by the Swiss constitution – and that this prohibition was necessary to guarantee the successful coexistence of people with different religious beliefs.</p><p>Lastly, the Swiss executive also noted it was impossible to compare the situation in different countries as the blasphemy laws involved were different. In Ireland for example, a controversial section of the constitutional clause on freedom of speech made "blasphemous, seditious or indecent matter" a punishable offence.</p><p>The Irish overwhelmingly voted to scrap this ban on blasphemy in a referendum last year.</p>