Like its predecessor, the seven25 travelcard will allow people aged 16 to 25 to travel second class on the Swiss public transport network from 7pm and 5am for a flat annual fee

And as was previously the case, users of the revamped transport pass will also have to pay the special night supplement charged by urban transport operators.

But there are a couple of tweaks to the model.

Firstly, with the new the seven25 travelcard, young people have more travel options than before.

Previously, with the Gleis 7 pass, SBB/CFF routes were included but many urban transport services had to be paid for separately. Now, however, with the seven25, passengers will be able to use urban transport services as well as Post bus services. This means more flexibility in terms of routes.

The down side for the greater flexibility is a higher initial cost. While the Gleis 7 costs 129 Swiss francs (€113) a year, its replacement will cost 390 francs a year (or 39 francs for a month for those who only want the pass for a limited period).

Offsetting this higher cost is the fact that young travellers will no longer have to be in possession of a half-price travelcard (previously 165 francs a year) to obtain the new version of the late-night travel pass.

But the new travelcard still comes out some 100 francs a year more expensive.

Meanwhile, for people aged 16 to 25 who want to combine the new seven25 railcard and a half-price railcard for day-time travel, the total price will be 490 francs – some 200 francs more than is the currently the case, although with increased flexibility.

The plan is to develop the seven25 product in the future. From next year on, the idea is to introduce Joker days when holders can bring another passenger 25 and under with them for free.