The drivers’ chief complaints include risk-taking cyclists, careless drivers and rude and rowdy passengers, according to the survey conducted by the SEV transport workers’ union.

“Respect for bus drivers has completely disappeared in recent years,” one bus driver told Swiss weekly SonnntagsZeitung who cited the rule-breaking behaviour of cyclists as a particular problem.

Indeed, some 70 percent of bus drivers said that the cyclists who disobeyed the road rules made their job more difficult.

Meanwhile, technologies that allow buses to be tracked in real time are also causing stress as drivers fight to ensure their services don't run late.

Around 500 bus drivers responded to the SEV survey. Asked about their reasons for visiting a doctor if they had done so, they cited symptoms including tiredness, anxiety and irritability.

The survey also found that one third of all drivers had gone to work “without being at full strength” – a result SEV secretary Christian Fankhauser described as “alarming”.