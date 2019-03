But a competition being run by Switzerland’s Beyeler Foundation museum and Swiss telecommunications giant Swisscom is giving one Swiss household the chance to take possession of an original painting by the Spanish artist for day.

The picture in question is Pablo Picasso’s 1939 painting ‘Buste de femme au chapeau (Dora)’. The artwork is a portrait of the painter’s lover and muse, the French artist Dora Maar.

It will be loaned out on April 16th.

People hoping to win the unusual prize need to submit an entry here by April 1st. They must explain in detail what their plans would be if they had a Picasso in their home for a day. Entries must also include a photo or video.

The winner will be chosen by public voting, with a jury having the final say.

Pablo Picasso’s 1939 ‘Buste de femme au chapeau (Dora)’. Photo: Succession Picasso, Pro Litteris 2019

The #myprivatepicasso competition comes as the Beyeler Foundation in Basel stages a major exhibition devoted to the art of the young Picasso during his so-called Blue and Rose periods, from 1901 and 1906. The 'Buste de femme au chapeau' painting is currently being displayed as part of the related Picasso Panorama exhibition.

“We want to make art accessible and bring it closer to a broader public who maybe don’t regularly visit museums,” said Beyeler Foundation director Sam Keller of the unusual competition.

Swisscom is providing security for the painting during its visit to a Swiss home. To this aim, the company has developed a 'smart' frame with features including a tracker, temperature and humidity meters, and a laser that will set off an alarm if people get too close to the painting.

The painting is worth "several million" francs according to the Fondation Beyeler,